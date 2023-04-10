Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #3 Preview: The Meaning of Death Even a thousand years in the future, death is meaningless in the Marvel Universe in this preview of Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #3.

Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #3

by Al Ewing & Alessandro Vitti, cover by Leinil Yu

One thousand years in the future, the Empire of the Red Diamond has located Fortress Arakko – the burning Last Castle at the heart of the Storm System! The only hope for the universe lies in bringing a long-lost legend back to life… Ororo of the Storm returns to the Sinister Age for the final battle!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620533200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620533200316 – STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS 3 JOSHUA SWABY VARIANT [SIN] – $3.99 US

75960620533200321 – STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS 3 SALVADOR LARROCA SOS APRIL CONNECTING VARIA NT [SIN] – $3.99 US

