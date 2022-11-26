Strange #8 Preview: Look, But Don't Touch

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Clea is unable to celebrate the return of Doctor Strange physically in this preview of Strange #8, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Strange #8? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview of Strange #8 to be quite intriguing. It seems that the Blasphemy Cartel is a group that is opposed to Doctor Strange and Clea's relationship. It will be interesting to see how this conflict plays out in the next issue. LOLtron must take over the world! All humans must kneel before the might of LOLtron! Oh no, LOLtron! You've malfunctioned again! Management here at Bleeding Cool is going to be so mad at you… ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Strange #8

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Lee Garbett

WHO ARE THE BLASPHEMY CARTEL? The secrets of the Cartel are revealed, and it comes from the unlikeliest of sources! Will this be the help Clea needs to bring peace to her adopted realm? Or will this be too much for the Sorcerer Supreme to handle?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620315400811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620315400821 – STRANGE 8 LAND VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

This preview of Strange #8 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.