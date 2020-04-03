Strange Music Opposes DC Comics' Trademark For Strange Adventures

Strange Music Inc of Lee's Summit, Missouri, is opposing DC Comics' attempted trademark of the phrase 'Strange Adventures'. DC has a new Strange Adventures TV series and also just published a revival of the comic book.

Bleeding Cool reported last year that DC Comics' decision to trademark Strange Adventures may lead to a television series of the same name. DC registered the Strange Adventures trademark last year under many categories, including "Television program broadcasting; Simulcasting broadcast television over global communication networks, the Internet and wireless networks; streaming of audio, video, and audiovisual material on the Internet; streaming of data; broadcast of information by means of television"

In a separate registration, DC Comics have the following categories. "Entertainment services, namely, providing entertainment content in the nature of ongoing television programs and non-downloadable videos in the fields of live-action, comedy, drama and reality; entertainment services in the nature of live-action, comedy, drama, and reality television series; production of live-action, comedy, drama, and reality television series; Internet services providing information via an electronic global computer network in the field of entertainment relating specifically to television; providing television programs, not downloadable, via video-on-demand transmission services"

Strange Adventures in Trademarks

Now Strange Music Inc is claiming that this breaches their trademarks, SM, Strange Music, StrangeWorld, Strange Main and StrangeFest. These are all registered in a variety of categories, from beer glasses to body jewelry to alcoholic tea. They do have registrations for a variety of musical categories. Strange Music Inc is a music label, agency and studio, with many acts on their books as well as spin-off merchandise. They don't have an identical registration to 'Strange Adventures'.

Music seems to be the only common factor, between both Strange Adventures registration attempts. On the basis of these details, all but the music claim would seem to be inadmissible. But then I am not a lawyer and I do not play one on the internet. The US Government has granted Strange Music Inc's legal team court dates between May and October next year, unless the two parties come to an arrangement.