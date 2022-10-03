Strange Tales #159 Debuts Valentina, And It Is Taking Bids at Auction

Strange Tales #159, featuring the debut of Contessa Valentina "Val" Allegro de Fontaine, has been a hot book for a year now, as she has major implications for the MCU going forward. In comics, the Contessa is an ex-SHIELD agent who once had a romantic relationship with Nick Fury. She would generally play a small role in the Marvel Universe until Brian Michael Bendis plucked her from obscurity, making her the second Madame Hydra in the mid-2000's. Heritage Auctions has a nice CGC 7.0 copy of this Strange Tales taking bids today, and it is shockingly low at the moment, only $56. Check it out below.

Strange Tales Has Huge Thunderbolts Implications

"Strange Tales #159 (Marvel, 1967) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages. Intro of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who returns to the screen in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Origin of Nick Fury retold. Captain America appearance. Jim Steranko cover and art. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $96; VF 8.0 value = $290. CGC census 9/22: 43 in 7.0, 308 higher. CGC Grader Notes: moderate creasing to cover,

moderate foxing to cover. Cover art by Jim Steranko and John Romita (alterations). Nick Fury origin retold in "Spy School," script and art by Jim Steranko; Fury reminisces with Laura about his days growing up in Hell's Kitchen; then at SHIELD HQ, offers her a job as an agent; Fury goes to the UNIT academy, where recruits undergo rigorous education; He meets two new agents: Sidney E. Levine, a tech expert and Val, who scoffs at his attitude that the spy game is man's work; Fury takes on Captain America in a display bout for the recruits, but gets dizzy due to a side-effect of the invisibility pill he used earlier; Yancy Street Gang cameo."

This was a classic issue even before last year, but now is the time to buy. Go here and get more info, and to place a bid. While there, check out all of the other issues taking bids today as well.

