Street Fighter Masters: Guile From Udon Studios in March 2024 Solicits

M. Zachary Sherman and Joe Ng launch a new Street Fighter Masters one-shot starring Guile for Udon Studios' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS GUILE #1 CVR A GENZOMAN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

JAN252001

JAN252002 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS GUILE #1 CVR B NG

JAN252003 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS GUILE #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH

JAN252004 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS GUILE #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV WELDON

(W) M. Zachary Sherman (A) Joe Ng (CA) Genzoman

He's the American airman! The sonic striker! The colonel with the comb! Street Fighter mainstay Guile finally stars in his very own comic adventure! In this exciting one-shot story, Guile must keep an experimental prototype aircraft out of the hands of the new villains on the block – Vortex Inc. – and their newest lieutenant, the South African stick fighter known as Lwazi!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

VEIL GN VOL 01 TEMPERATURE OF ORANGE

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT247305

(W) Kotteri (A) Kotteri

Like a classic film, he and she encountered each other by chance. He was an on-duty police officer in the city. She was a runaway heiress. When he learned that she is looking for work, he decided to welcome her as the police station's telephone operator… This was the beginning of the everyday lives of he and she, and the delicate distance between them. Enjoy witty dialogue and bold illustrations, in this in full-color manga collection by Kotteri!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

LOVE ARCO WADA FATE ART WORKS HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG247419

(W) Type-Moon (A / CA) Arco Wada

Collecting the artwork of Arco Wada, the lead artist for the Fate/EX series! LOVE: ARCO WADA FATE ART WORKS gathers works from the Fate/EXTRA and Fate/EXTELLA subseries. Featuring everything from game box artwork, to character art, to rare promo illustrations, this beautiful tome belongs on the shelf of every fan of the Fate franchise.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

MEGA MAN X DIVE OFFICIAL COMPLETE WORKS HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG247420

(W) Capcom (A / CA) Capcom

Collecting the artwork behind the fan-favorite game — Mega Man X DiVE! This action-platforming adventure has written a new chapter in the era of Mega Man X. Classic characters X, Zero, and Axl are joined by newcomers like RiCO, iCO, and ViA, plus guest characters from across the Mega Man franchise. Included in this collection are character designs, rough concepts, key art, and plenty of creator commentary. Plus, enjoy an exclusive interview with the game's developers!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

