Supergirl's Family Vacation by Brandon T Snider & Sarah Leuver

A new graphic novel. Supergirl's Family Vacation by Brandon T Snider and Sarah Leuver from DC Comics next year

The story follows pre-teen Kara Zor-El as she seeks recognition and adventure beyond her famous cousin Superman.

A summer trip to Argo City with Superman, Lois, and Kara's friend Natasha turns into a cosmic family adventure.

Brandon T. Snider and Sarah Leuver bring their comic and pop culture expertise to this new Supergirl journey.

Supergirl is getting a number of original graphic novels ahead of the new movie, such as Supergirl's Family Vacation by Brandon T. Snider and Sarah Leuver out on the 5th of May 2026, but with a rather different tone.

Supergirl's got big plans for summer break! Pre-teen Kara Zor-El is an excellent superhero. She always saves the day (and gets her homework in on time). But all anyone ever notices is her famous cousin Clark, who gets all the credit even though Kara's the one who captured Lex Luthor himself! Sigh. If only the people of Metropolis could see her greatness. Kara has an idea: summer's coming, and she wants to visit Argo, a floating city in space where the last survivors of Krypton live. These are her people, and, since Clark grew up on Earth, she can teach him a thing or two for once. It's the perfect plan! And it gets even better when Lois invites along Kara's best friend Natasha. But when their road trip through space is interrupted by an old friend of Clark's, the family gets diverted to a strange and beautiful planet with a dark secret that only Superman can save them from. Kara's plans get pushed aside. Again. What's a cranky pre-teen to do? Trade Paperback, 160 pages, $12.99, Digest Size, Perfect Bound.

Brandon T. Snider is a New York City based writer and actor who has written for and appeared on Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer and has written number of books about comic book characters, pop culture icons and television shows, including Dark Knight Manual: Tools, Weapons, Vehicles and Documents from the Batcave and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volumes 1 & 2.

Sarah Leuver is a storyboard artist, and a comics artist on titles such as DC Super-Pets, Teen Titans Go!, Princeless, Real Science Adventures, Synergy and DC Super Hero Girls

