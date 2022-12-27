What Does Gaining A Secret Identity Mean For Jon Kent? (SuperSpoilers)

We knew how Lex Luthor would make the world forget that Clark Kent and Jon Kent were Supermen, confirmed by Action Comics #1050 out today. Now we also know why. But while we know what this will mean for Clark Kent, but what about Jon Kent? Superspoilers time I think.

Exactly How Clark Kent & Jon Kent Get Superman Secret Identities Back

Well, his boyfriend Jay Nakamura is one of those who remember, kept from the memory change by the shield surrounding the Smallville farm.

How Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

Although, Lex Luthor does threaten Clark Kent that he could take this away from them both.

How Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

Batman and Nightwing confirm the protected memories of Jay, Lois, Ma and Pa Kent, the Justice League and the Titans. Which is all very convenient.

 

How Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

Clark Kent has a long history of superman being secret. But what of Jon Kent? How will he cope?

How Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

It turns out… pretty much okay.

How Lex Luthor Made The World Forget Clark Kent Is Superman (Spoilers)

What every growing boy wants for Christmas. Privacy. Time to read Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex again?

ACTION COMICS #1050 CVR F LEE WEEKS CARD STOCK VAR
DC COMICS
OCT223336
The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow. Well…most of the people. Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor–think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning. Two years' worth of Superman stories come to a head in this oversize anniversary issue with all-star talent that launches Superman and the DCU into an exciting new era!In Shops: Dec 27, 2022 SRP: $6.99

