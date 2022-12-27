What Does Gaining A Secret Identity Mean For Jon Kent? (SuperSpoilers)

We knew how Lex Luthor would make the world forget that Clark Kent and Jon Kent were Supermen, confirmed by Action Comics #1050 out today. Now we also know why. But while we know what this will mean for Clark Kent, but what about Jon Kent? Superspoilers time I think.

Well, his boyfriend Jay Nakamura is one of those who remember, kept from the memory change by the shield surrounding the Smallville farm.

Although, Lex Luthor does threaten Clark Kent that he could take this away from them both.

Batman and Nightwing confirm the protected memories of Jay, Lois, Ma and Pa Kent, the Justice League and the Titans. Which is all very convenient.

Clark Kent has a long history of superman being secret. But what of Jon Kent? How will he cope?

It turns out… pretty much okay.

What every growing boy wants for Christmas. Privacy. Time to read Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex again?

