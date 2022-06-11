Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 Preview: Bad Dog!

Krypto returns in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #12… but will he be headed straight to obedience school?! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #12

DC Comics

0422DC142

0422DC143 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund Cover – $4.99

0422DC144 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 David Talaski Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Lex Luthor and President Bendix have joined forces to unleash the Gamorra Corps on Superman…and put a stop to the first son of the Last Son of Krypton once and for all. But a new hero has joined the fight…and he's going to use that tin-can suit like a chew toy if Luthor isn't careful. Welcome back, Krypto. Who's a good boy?

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.