Might This Tip Superman Towards The Authority? Action Comics Spoilers

This is still no more than tittle-tattle. But back in June, Bleeding Cool reported that we had heard talk that Brian Bendis was setting the Superman books up to have Clark Kent, Superman, lead a new version of The Authority – the superteam created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch for DC/Wildstorm towards the end of the last century.

The comic book series has seen Superman described as King Of The Earth in relation to the United League Of Planets. The message beamed back to the Daily Planet's big rival and plenty of people asking if he is now King Of The Earth.

But it is revealed that the United Nations are okay with this. And have given Clark a new title. No, not King Of The World…

… but 'sanctioned intergalactic representational authority'. Still quite the promotion, the message delivered by Agent Chase of the Department of Extranormal Operations – or whatever they are now. But, as she said, 'no more mistakes' from Superman or anyone close to him.

In today's Action Comics #1024, Lois Lane is reminded of this.

But where is this going now? In Action Comics #1024 by Brian Michael Bendis and John Romita Jr, one of Superman's friends… well it doesn't go well for them.

Leaving a Superman to go wild… and bring in his family.

Who go on the search.

Scanning everyone and everything in Metropolis.

Including a massive invasion of privacy of the entire city, everything they are doing…

…everything they are saying. The kind of action that would have been totally acceptable for The Authority. But not for Superman. Is this where it all begins to go wrong? Look to the skies.

