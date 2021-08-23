Superman vs. Leviathan in Checkmate #3 [Preview]

Checkmate #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the solicit promises a showdown between Leviathan and Superman. But what exactly has got Superman so pissed off? According to the preview below, Superman just can't stand being wrong! "The Great One" Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev have done it again! Check out the preview below, and look for this comic in stores on Tuesday.

CHECKMATE #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

All-new story! As the super-spies try to keep Leviathan from getting its hands on the Heroes Network, Lois Lane does her best to get to the bottom of the new truths in front of her. Meanwhile, her husband—the Man of Steel—has had just about enough of Leviathan. That's right, finally! The man behind the rise of Leviathan, Mark Shaw, and Superman clash! Plus: Who is Mr. King really? Guest-starring Robin and Talia al Ghul! And Superman.

In Shops: 8/24/2021

SRP: $3.99