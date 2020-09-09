Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon – Daily LITG, 9th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon, the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- How To Get A Lucky Pokémon In Pokémon GO: A Trading Guide
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- Hasbro Star Wars Mission Fleet Sets Of Mandalorian, The Child, Ahsoka
- Dick Grayson Is Back, Batgirl in Continuity – Nightwing #74 Spoilers
- Shiny Houndour Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Would Revisit Dean "Down The Road a Bit"
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday
Big auctions, fake news and Wally West.
- When Neal Adams Had Super-Jesus Fight Muslims in National Lampoon
- New York Post Reports On Arrest Of "Comic Book Writers' Son" Poorly
- The DC Multiverse As Seen By Maxwell Lord, Darkseid and The Trinity
- The Synmar Have Been Watching All Along – Superman #25 (Spoilers)
- Reverse Flash Explains What Wally West Did in Heroes In Crisis
One year ago, we were attacked by Russia.
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
- Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Calls Adult Comic Book Readers Morons
- Comic Stores Get Exclusive Cover for Michael Allred's David Bowie Graphic Memoir – 9 Page Preview
- BBC Broadcasts Lost Monty Python Sketches For 50th Anniversary – Streaming Free, Globally
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld vs Sean Gordon Murphy Over Whether or Not DC Sucks
- "Star Trek: Discovery" – Walter Mosley Quits Over N-Word Use Reaction
- NYCC Funko POP Reveal Train – Final Stop – Heroes, Games, Etc.
- "Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon": Billie Piper & Co. Shine [REVIEW]
- "Titans" Season 2: Conor Leslie Has Fun as "Deathstroke Girl" [IMAGE]
- "The Masked Singer" Season 2: Bigger, Better & Badder [PREVIEW]
- Doomsday Clock #11 Beats House Of X #4 in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 7th September 2019
Two years ago, Dave Gibbons apologised for Watchmen.
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, two years ago.
- Dave Gibbons Apologizes to Comic Readers for Misery Caused by Watchmen's Influence
- Valeria and Franklin Get Their Superhero Names in Fantastic Four #2
- Galactus Returns and He Wants Revenge on Jean Grey in X-Men Blue's Penultimate Preview
- Dragon Con: 'Orville' Cosplay Crew Invades Star Trek 10 Forward Party
- Olivia Munn Explains Why She's Still Doing Press for The Predator
What's happening today.
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- New Comic Book Day
- It Came from the Radio: Comic book creator, Patrick Reilly, East Meadow Public Library, 7-8pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Kathleen O'Shea, wife of Peter David and writer and editor in her own right.
- Legendary comic creator on LEGION, Justice League, Superboy, Trinity Angels, Worlds Finest and Aquaman, Kevin Maguire.
- Leslie Zahler, comic book colourist.
- Publisher of Slave Labor Graphics, and Justice League writer Dan Vado.
- John Amor, artist on Judas The Last Days.
- Manga editor and former Director of DC Manga, Asako Suzuki.
- Jerry Prosser, co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City.
- Comic book agent Joaquin Garcia Marina.
- George Shero of Shero Comics.
- Creator and writer of Australian comic book Car Men, Mike Speakman.
- David Price of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast.
- Owner of Texan comic store Urban Legends, Aaron Settle.
- Mike Speakman, creator of Carmen.
