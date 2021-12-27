Svetlana Chmakova's FCBD Enemies in Yen Press March 2022 Solicits

Yen Press brings Awkward, Brave, and Crush creator Svetlana Chmakova to Free Comic Book Day with Enemies, in May. As well as every manga volume Yen Press has lined up in their March 2022 solicits and solicitations, below.

FCBD 2022 ENEMIES BY SVETLANA CHMAKOVA

YEN PRESS

(W) Svetlana Chmakova (A / CA) Svetlana Chmakova

Felicity's sure she's going to do something big. Exactly what is still a mystery, but she'll figure it out. Her sister, Letty, teases Felicity that she never finishes stuff, but that's just because Letty is so perfect. Still, life is good with plenty of friends — drawing with the art club and playing games with her buddies keep her busy. But when she decides to join a contest to show Letty that she CAN get things done, Felicity begins to wonder if friends becoming enemies is easier that she thought. Are they really enemies, though…? What does it even mean to be enemies? And…who is it that she needs the most on her side…?

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

CATCH THESE HANDS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Murata (A) Murata

One day, Takebe, a former delinquent trying to leave that part of her past behind for good, runs into her high-school rival, Soramori. The two fight for the first time in years, and thanks to being desperately out of practice, Takebe loses-leaving her no choice but to accept Soramori's request to start dating her…?!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CECILIA SYLVIE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Hiroro Akizakura (A) Dangmill

Dearest Mama and Papa,

Please forgive my disobedience.

In order to evade my death flag, I, Cecilia Sylvie, have decided to become a boy!

Cecilia has been reincarnated as the villainess of a dating sim who is fated to die no matter the route. If she becomes a Shrine Maiden candidate (only girls are chosen) like she does in the game, she'll absolutely wind up dead. No question about it. To avoid this fate, she decides to crossdress as a man… Cecilia will do whatever it takes to achieve a peaceful and carefree life, but if her guise ever slips, it's Game Over! Based on the light novel by Hiroro Akizakura!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

MIZUNO & CHAYAMA GN (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Yuhta Nishio (A) Yuhta Nishio

In a small town where water and tea are the residents' livelihood, tensions are rising between a major tea company and the opposition party, those who insist the company is polluting the water. Mizuno, whose father is the leader of the opposition party, and Chayama, the only daughter of the tea company's owners, aren't allowed to even talk to each other, but even so, they continue to meet in secret…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

FIANCEE CHOSEN BY RING GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Jyun Hayase (A) Yasuyuki Torikai

Noblewoman Aurora has a deep love…for embroidery! Even during fancy dinner parties, she's usually preoccupied with admiring the gowns of the ladies than trying to win the affections of the men-but at one such party, her peaceful night is shattered by a single, mysterious ring…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

NANAMI MINAMI WANTS TO SHINE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Yuki Yaku (A) Fly

Hot on the heels of the hit light novel series Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki comes this spinoff manga, written by the original author, Yuki Yaku, and starring the beloved Mimimi!

Everyone wants to shine, and high schooler Minami Nanami is no exception. One day, she reaches a turning point, and her mother introduces her to the modeling industry. There, she discovers a whole new world, but nothing is ever that simple…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

RUN ON YOUR NEW LEGS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Wataru Midori

After the loss of his left leg, Kikuzato Ä s dream of becoming the ace striker on the high school soccer comes to an end Ä permanently. But endings are always followed by beginnings Ä and so, armed with a prosthetic leg, Kikuzato finds a new dream. He Ä s going to become a track star and win the gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics! A 60m race in Shibuya is only the first step…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WOOF GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Sango Harukawa, Kafka Asagiri (A) Neco Kanai

From the pages of Bungo Stray Dogs comes a new series about the peaceful everyday lives of the cast-Only now the Armed Detective Agency and Mafia characters are mini-sized?! This cozy gag manga about the cute adventures of Atsushi and crew brings a different charm from the original!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

OVERLORD COMPLETE ANIME ARTBOOK ART SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the sensational dark fantasy, Overlord!! When the second season and third season aired in 2019, many watchers were enamored by its incredible world building. This book delves into the nitty gritty of the show Ä s production, featuring character designs from the second and third season, detailed breakdowns of their clothing and accessories, stunning background art, and a collection of illustrations by the original light novel artist, so-bin. The staff roundtables that include Kugane Maruyama and so-bin are also a must-see for diehard fans! This is the only chance to see the other side of Overlord!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

MONSTER WRESTLING INTERSPECIES COMBAT GIRLS GN VOL 04 (MR) (

YEN PRESS

(W) Takeo Aoki, Tyataniyou (A) Ganmarei

The duo of Tirol and Ryuuka are winning match after match, and the pace doesn't look like it'll stop! But when Latep and Yewggoth show their true selves at the Monster Wrestling World Tag Tournament, the competition is flipped on its head and the world is thrown into a crisis. In order to defeat them, Tirol must call upon her special training…at the potential cost of her life!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SPLENDID WORK OF MONSTER MAID GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Yugata Tanabe

Sumire and her fellow maids have come to fulfill a job request by the eccentic scientist Dr. Conium, but a troublesome situation grows dire when Rose is captured. The best way to save her would be to reclaim the doctor's magic…but that's easier said than done when they've yet to even locate the source! Can Sumire and Ivy figure things out on their own before it's too late?

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

OVERLORD UNDEAD KING OH GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) So-bin

What is Mare's "ideal dream," and how exactly is a slime supposed to be stylish? Find out in "Mare's Adventures in Wonderland," "The Supreme Fashion Show," and more in the seventh volume of Overlord Oh!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino

Despite his utter lack of talent, Krai finds himself at the top of a huge clan. When he gives a job to Tino, the talented girl with eyes for him, little does he realize that he's sent her off on an incomprehensible mission. What awaits Tino and her group as they search for the missing Hunter in the White Wolf's Den?

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

TEASING MASTER TAKAGI SAN GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto

The new year is bound to be filled to the brim with teasing and smiles for Nishikata and Takagi-san!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SWORD ART ONLINE PROJECT ALICIZATION GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Koutarou Yamada

After Ronie and Tiese try to save their friend from the clutches of noble knights Raios and Humbert, they end up getting captured themselves! With the two girls bound and helpless, Kirito's going to need Eugeo's help to save them…but Eugeo finds himself paralyzed by the thought of breaking the Taboo Index! With the fate of his page hanging in the balance, can he violate his world's most sacred code to rescue her?

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SOLO LEVELING GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Chugong (A) DUBU

With a veritable army at his command, Jinwoo is now ready to take on the Demon's Castle-but he's got a meeting with Jinah's teacher to deal with first! When asked to talk down a high school student from a life of being a hunter, Jinwoo figures the fastest way would be to show them the realities of a raid. Little does he know that there's more to this particular gate than meets the eye…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

LUST GEASS GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Osamu Takahashi

As the curse spreads, Souta, Makoto, and Shino are continuing their twisted relationship when a new student, Koyuki Nonomiya, transfers to their school. She has a contract with the demon Gremory, a friend and rival of Zepar, and wants in on all the fun! Having caught a photo of Souta in the act, Koyuki uses it to blackmail him into further depravity…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

BRIDES STORY HC VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Kaoru Mori

With a camera in hand, Mr. Smith and his entourage finally arrive at a fishing village by the Aral Sea. Upon arrival, they find the dark-skinned twins, Laila and Leily Ä to their great surprise! To celebrate their nostalgic reunion, the twins and their new husbands host a delectable banquet!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

