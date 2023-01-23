Sweep, Hot Character Find Of 2023 in Justice Society Of America #2 The new Justice Society Of America has introduced a bunch of new DC Comics characters to the 1940s - and the present day.

The new Justice Society Of America comic book, alongside Flashpoint Beyond, The Golden Age and Stargirl: The Lost Children, has introduced a bunch of new DC Comics characters to the 1940s – and the present day. Including in Justice Society Of America #2 out tomorrow, a protege to Doctor Fate in Salem The Witch Girl.

But in this week's Justice Society Of America #2, she gets a sidekick of her very own, in Sweep.

According to the Who's Who, it's a fussy enchanted broom. Clearly "Swishh" has the potential to be the Snikt, Thwip or Bamf that DC Comics has been missing for so long.

How long before Sweep gets a spinoff series of his very own? After all, it has been over eighty years since it was originally meant to have been created. But then, it seems, so was The Justice Society Dark and they still have to get their team book. That's the thing about new timelines, it makes you wonder how certain folk have been ignored for so long.

After all, it has been many, many years since… and this comic is not afraid to join up a few of those dots. Or create more confusion, your mileage may vary.

Justice Society Of America #2 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin is published by DC Comics tomorrow and continues to lay out a brand new DC Timeline. A new broom, etc etc…

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #2 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Huntress has arrived in the present day, but the Justice Society of America are not what she remembers. Can she get to the bottom of what's happened to the world's first superhero team? Will the helmet of Fate hold the answers Huntress seeks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/24/2023