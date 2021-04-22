Symbiote Spider-Man Reaches a Crossroads With Peter David's Hulk Run
Symbiote Spider-Man is back with a new mini-series in July, but this time, it isn't just nostalgia for 1980s Spider-Man comics that Marvel is banking on to drive sales. This time, Marvel is also counting on nostalgia for 1980s Hulk comics. And that, friends, is what we in the comics business like to call "synergy." And you'll pay five bucks for the pleasure of experiencing that synergy when Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 hits stands in July.
Written by Peter David, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads features "art" by Greg Land, who is probably feeling really grateful for the existence of Salvador Larroca this year. Jay Leisten will handle colors on the book while Frank D'Armata handles the letters. And Spider-Man will come up against The Hulk in this story set just before Peter David took over that title. At 40 pages for $4.99, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 will be in stores in July. Satisfy your inner child's thirst for sweet 1980s nostalgia by reserving your copy today, true believers!
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 (OF 5)
PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)
Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA
VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO
PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!
After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten and Frank D'Armata – the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew – RETURN! This time, they're taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION! In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than THE INCREDIBLE HULK, in a story set just before Peter David's landmark run on the Hulk series!
40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99