Symbiote Spider-Man Reaches a Crossroads With Peter David's Hulk Run

Symbiote Spider-Man is back with a new mini-series in July, but this time, it isn't just nostalgia for 1980s Spider-Man comics that Marvel is banking on to drive sales. This time, Marvel is also counting on nostalgia for 1980s Hulk comics. And that, friends, is what we in the comics business like to call "synergy." And you'll pay five bucks for the pleasure of experiencing that synergy when Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 hits stands in July.

Written by Peter David, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads features "art" by Greg Land, who is probably feeling really grateful for the existence of Salvador Larroca this year. Jay Leisten will handle colors on the book while Frank D'Armata handles the letters. And Spider-Man will come up against The Hulk in this story set just before Peter David took over that title. At 40 pages for $4.99, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 will be in stores in July. Satisfy your inner child's thirst for sweet 1980s nostalgia by reserving your copy today, true believers!