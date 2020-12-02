Symbiotes Make Quite The Mess In The King In Black (Spoilers)

It is King In Black day… the release of Marvel Comics' new big event that has been built up for some time, and spearhead by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. And it's one that spans across the Marvel Universe, as mentioned in our review of the first leaked issue.

I noticed. But today's King In Black also encompasses Atlantis Attacks #5 and The Union #1. Okay the former is a little on the cursory side.

That's basically it and a set up, if you can call it that, for Namor: The King In Black. It does seem to be a blatant attempt to goose up the sales of the final issue of a series that started pre-pandemic and suffered as a result. But The Union… well that's more substantial.

And with the Knull dragons attacking Earth, the presence of Union Jack and Britannia does bring back ancient myth and national identity rather readily. Originally The Union would have tied in with Empyre, but I am not sure a vegetable dragon would have landed quite as well. The impact on the team – and it is quite an impact – would have been similar… it is possible that The Union will land with its readers more than King In Black will as we have a twist rarely seen, with precedents restricted to the likes of Buffy, Watchmen and X-Force…

Not that the King In Black is playing. As the Earth is covered above by dragons and below by symbiotes, so the Earth is completely cut off. And cosmic elements (check that timeline) make their arrival, tieing this in with all of Jason Aaron's Avengers of late…

And the arrival of the much predicted Sentry to deal with this threat…

Is itself defeated.

To give us a combined Knull and Void, a pun that has been an event in the making. For those in despair, remember, where there is The Void, then The Sentry must survive. Remember Ares? And as the world faces its end…





We have Xavier on hand to play Basil Exposition.

Are we looking at a red button reset? Or will Knull's infection of the Earth be a little more permanent? What of the God Of Light? The Black Winter? Dylan Brock being Codex? And will my mother be able to get all the symbiote out of the good sofa? More to come…

