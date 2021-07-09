Taboo No Longer Writing But Jeffrey Veregge Now Drawing Spirit Rider

We mentioned it was coming which started creating speculation, then it was confirmed for August that Kushala, Marvel's Demon/Spirit Rider, and Spirit of Vengeance/Ghost Rider of the 1800s returning in Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1.

The original word was Kushala would receive a new series from Taboo of the Black Eyes Peas and B. Earl, Taboo's partner at Skyway View productions with a cover by Jeffrey Veregge. That series was to appear sometime in 2021, but now the official solicit was a one-shot designed to fit in the Spirits of Vengeance one-shot line and wrap up some of the plotlines from the last Ghost Rider series, drawn by Paul Davidson. Jeffrey Veregge was teased to be involved, but nothing was mentioned in the solicits.

Well, Marvel Comics has made two changes. First, Taboo is no longer involved in the project, it will be written by B. Earl. And secondly, the comic will featured internal artwork by Jeffrey Veregge as well as Paul Davidson. Jeffrey Veregge is currently hospitalised with his family, this may help. Here are the solicitations – the credits have changed but the text has not.

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210610

(W) B. Earl (A) Paul Davidson, Jeffrey Veregge (CA) Takashi Okazaki

SHE'S LIKE NO GHOST RIDER YOU'VE EVER SEEN! SHE IS KUSHALA – A SORCERER SUPREME, A SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE…AND THE SAVIOR OF JOHNNY BLAZE'S SOUL! Blaze has been through a lot lately, from ascending the throne of Hell to nearly murdering his former allies on the Avengers. But his nightmare is far from over. Something – or someone – is haunting him, and only a Ghost Rider with the powers of a Sorcerer Supreme can find out why. The dynamic writing duo of Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and B. Earl expand the Rider mythos with an action-packed special that will kick off a brand-new era of vengeance! Kushala's about to be the hottest thing in hell. Rated T+In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $4.99