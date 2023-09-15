Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: january 2024, Ronin, star wars, Takashi Okazaki

Takashi Okazaki's Ronin Returns to Star Wars Visions In 2024

Takashi Okazaki is telling more of his Star Wars' Ronin stories in Star Wars: Visions, the series of one-shots from Marvel Comics, with Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki in January 2024.

The creator of Afro Samurai and frequent Marvel cover artist will return with another tale of the mysterious Ronin, a character he introduced a character he introduced in Kamikaze Douga studios' acclaimed episode of the Star Wars: Visions animated series, "The Duel" and previously revisited in last year's Star Wars: Visions #1 comic one-shot. Set in a world inspired by Feudal Japan, the Ronin's adventures are influenced by Samurai films and told mostly in bold black and white, all resulting in a transcendent Star Wars experience. With this new Ronin story, it's time to shed light on the enigmatic warrior's dark past and further explore his powerful connection to the Force! Fans have seen the Ronin as a Sith slayer…but who was the Ronin before? See the early history of the Ronin and his Sith origins in this extraordinary prequel! "The Ronin is such a unique character, but one that still feels at home in the Star Wars galaxy," Editor Danny Khazem said. "He was one of the most fan-favorite introductions from the Disney+ series and now, Takashi gets the chance to expand upon the history of the Ronin here. We're all blown away with the work he has been doing and this issue is no exception: the action and intrigue all packed into this one-shot is stunning!"

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1

Written by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Art and Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

TAKASHI OKAZAKI RETURNS TO THE WORLD OF THE RONIN ONCE MORE!

• We've seen THE RONIN as a Sith slayer…but who was the Ronin before?

• See the early history of THE RONIN and his SITH origins in this one-of-a-kind VISIONS Special!

• Featuring THE RONIN from the first season of the hit Disney+ series, STAR WARS: VISIONS!

