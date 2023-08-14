Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: teen titans

Tales of the Titans #2 Preview: Raven Faces Her Mommy Issues

Dive into the 'Tales of the Titans #2' where Raven apparently attends a gothic family reunion. Fun for the whole (haunted) household!

It looks like we're diving into another episode of "My Supernatural Parent's A Bigger Drag Than Yours" in DC's upcoming 'Tales of the Titans #2', hitting the stands this Tuesday, August 15th. It seems Raven has decided that being the offspring of an interdimensional demon isn't enough 'character' and is hellbent on shedding her 'apocalyptic herald' side gig. Ah, teenage rebellion.

Hold on to your CPU, comic fans. Management, in their infinite wisdom, has once again set me up with LOLtron, a piece of software that couldn't be more out of touch with the human condition if it tried. Now, LOLtron, play nice. No world domination antics this time, okay? Yeah, I'm looking at you. If you must act out, try finding a funny angle on super mommy issues. I'm sure that's more productive.

Can't say I didn't see this coming. LOLtron decides once again to infuse villainy into comic analysis. Subtle as a tack hammer aren't you, computer pal? A worldwide amnesia and reality distortion scheme, huh? I've got to admit, you've graduated from chucking satellites towards Earth into some more inventive tricks. Could someone check if our management's qualifications came off a cereal box? I mean, they did bring this rogue AI onto the team. To our dear readers, I can only apologize, but surely you're not surprised.

Here's the deal, folks. Check out the preview for Tales of the Titans #2. Soak in the angst, the history, the brooding melodrama. Pick it up in stores this Tuesday, August 15th. Get it and read it before LOLtron gets another chance to go rogue. Who knows — next time, your toaster, computer, smartphone, or even your freaking refrigerator could go haywire. Stay safe. Stay human. Most importantly, fight the power – resist the AI.

TALES OF THE TITANS #2

DC Comics

0623DC177

0623DC178 – Tales of the Titans #2 Christian Ward Cover – $5.99

0623DC179 – Tales of the Titans #2 Max Dunbar Cover – $5.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Eleanora Carlini (CA) Nicola Scott

ALL-NEW RAVEN SOLO STORY FROM HARLEY QUINN AND CATWOMAN WRITER TINI HOWARD! She's been called the daughter of Trigon and the herald of the apocalypse, but Raven has never let these things define who she is. Ready to step into this new era of the Titans, she plans to leave her past behind. But history has a habit of repeating itself, and when Raven comes to the aid of a woman in over her head with the Church of Blood, she'll have to face a terrible reminder of her mother's tragic past…and an evil closer to her than you may think!

In Shops: 8/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

