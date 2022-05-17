Talia Al Ghul Entered The Lazarus Pit Way Earlier (Shadow War Zone)

The DC Comics history, as written by the late Neal Adams, the Lazarus Pits were discovered by Ra's al Ghul, digging experimental chemical pits when trying to cure a dying prince of the Sultan he worked for. A side effect turned the prince mad, and he killed Ra's al Ghul's wife Sora. So his relationship with the Pits, often used to revive him, has been a complex one. In the recent Robin series, leading up to the current Shadow War event written by Josh Williamson in Robin, Deathstroke and Batman, the appearance of Lazarus' mother and her own relationship with the Lazarus Pits suggests a longer history than that. And in today's Shadow War Zone anthology title, we see another personal note, with tales or early Talia Al Ghul, one of Ra's Al Ghul's two daughters, by Nadia Shammas, Sweeney Boo and Becca Carey.

As the young Talia Al Ghul, blase about her father coming back to life with the Lazarus Pit, seems to have a different take on mortality. Something closer to the Krakoan X-Men.

Though it is not that easy for Ra's Ah Ghul. His relationships with the pits are complicated. As a result of them, his wife was murdered. But courtesy of his mother and the pits…

And a young Talia Al Ghul.

Talia Al Ghul was healed as a baby/ It seems she has been in and out of those pits a lot longer than she – or we – knew. What might that have done to a young child's mind? Or could it have been closer to Obelix and the magic potion in the Asterix stories?

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Written by Joshua Williamson, Ed Brisson, Stephanie Phillips and Nadia Shammas Art by Otto Schmidt, Ann Maulina, Mike Bowden and Others A special issue that showcases the spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU! Talia al Ghul has put out a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathstroke—and that includes Black Canary! Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself! Also featuring the new villain Angel Breaker! What is her connection to Ghost-Maker?

Retail: $5.99