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Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Cover Referenced Comics Jump On eBay

A number of scenes in the new trailer for Spider-Man Brand New Day recreated specific Spider-Man comics, which are now jumping in value.

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Article Summary

  • Key Spider-Man comics referenced in the Brand New Day trailer are seeing prices surge on eBay.
  • Issues like Amazing Spider-Man #345 and #134 see sharp jumps, with near-mint and slabbed copies in demand.
  • Amazing Fantasy #15 facsimiles and Daredevil #174 are also attracting heightened interest from collectors.
  • Amazing Spider-Man #546 and the Brand New Day Free Comic Book Day issue retain their collectability and value.

After it was noted that a number of scenes in the new trailer for Spider-Man Brand New Day were attempts to recreate specific Spider-Man covers, the comics with those covers in question began to see added interest from comic book collectors, and a mad scramble for the right copy at the right price…

 

There has been a run on Amazing Spider-Man #345 from 1991 with this Boomerang cover by Erik Larsen. Last week, you could buy a near-mint copy for $10 or less. Now, after very brisk sales these last two days, copies have sold on eBay slabbed for $180 and raw for $40, near mint.

An Amazing Spider-Man #134, with this Tarantula cover by John Romita Sr from 1974, in 9.4 slabbed, went for $425, and a 9.6 slabbed went for $525 last month. Yesterday, a slabbed 9.4 copy went for $656. Raw, copies sold multiple copies for $250 each; someone sold a copy for $4 over a week ago.

 

And while none of this was going to affect one of the most collectable comics of all time, Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, with its Jack Kirby cover, there was a run on official facsimile editions yesterday, with copies selling for up to $58 raw.

The attacks of The Hand are reminiscent of a number of scenes from the comic, even if there aren't specific exact references used…

 

But might Daredevil #174 by Frank Miller, the first appearance of The Hand, be worth keeping an eye on? It was selling for $6 or $7 a few weeks ago, jumping to $36 yesterday

And then of course there's the comic first to feature the Brand New Day title, Amazing Spider-Man #546. But this has more or less kept its value of $15-20. Though the very first issue with a story from the Brand New Day era, where everyone has forgotten Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man, was the Free Comic Book Day comic the year before, 2007… with the first appearances of Mister Negative and worth digging through your longboxes for, as its going for a similar price now.

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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