Teen Titans First Appearance In Brave & Bold #54 On Auction

Teen Titans fans, what is going on? The show Titans is killing it now on HBO Max, the Teen Titans Academy book is surprisingly good over at DC right now, and the characters are at an all-time high in popularity. Yet, Brave and the Bold #54, the first appearance of the group and specifically Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad, is selling for pennies. Why are DC silver age keys trailing so far behind Marvel? It cannot be just movie hype, something else is happening, and I can't quite put my finger on it. A really nice CGC 5.5 graded copy is on auction at ComicConnect right now, and it is sitting at a criminally low $160 right now. That is stupid low for a nice copy of this book, getting rarer by the day. Check it out below.

It boggles my mind that this is going to sell for lower than it should. I run a comic shop, and I am telling you, these are not out there and are hard to find in good shape. Go here for more info and to place a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids right now.