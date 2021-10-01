Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022

IDW is to publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125 in January 2022. And, announced at the Diamond Retailer Summit this past weekend, they will be transforming the title from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs. For one issue or for longer? No idea, but this cover is courtesy of Sophie Campbell. And looks like it may bespinning out of the current Mutant Town storyline and the Mutanimals therein.

Here are details of the issues to be published between then and now.

TMNT ONGOING #121 CVR A NISHIJIMA

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

It's an all-out confrontation as the Mutantimals clash with the Splinter Dojo for the fate of Mutant Town! Will the TMNT be able to keep their students from harm and take the fight to Old Hob?In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $3.99 TMNT ONGOING #122 CVR A NISHIJIMA

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

The fallout from the confrontation between the Mutanimals and the TMNT continues with many questioning what direction Mutant Town is headed for. While the Turtles discuss their new path forward, Hob begins to set his sights on a new target: Baxter Stockman!In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99 TMNT ONGOING #123 CVR A NISHIJIMA

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

Leonardo stumbles across an underground fight ring in Mutant Town that caters to both humans and mutants. When Casey Jones convinces Leo to join in, he's startled to find that one of his opponents is someone of grave importance to him!In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99 TMNT ONGOING #124 CVR A KEN GARING

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Jodie Nishijima (CA) Ken Garing

The TMNT and their Mutant Town neighbors celebrate the holidays, but not everyone is enjoying the times-the Turtles feel the absence of Master Splinter, tensions are rising in the neighborhood, and a new threat is emerging. Can the Turtles find their way back to the spirit of the season before disaster strikes?In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99