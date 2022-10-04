Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Saturday Morning Adventures #1 Preview

The Turtles enter the Metaverse in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Saturday Morning Adventures #1. Is Donatello a cryptobrony?! Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221653

JUL221654 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99

JUL221655 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 CVR C GREGORI – $3.99

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon. The cartoon's aesthetic returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, featuring an all-new set of standalone stories! In this issue, after an unexpected power surge, the Heroes in a Half Shell find themselves trapped in a training simulator, fighting to free themselves from the digital clutches of some of their most fearsome foes! Get ready for "VR in Deep Trouble!" (And try not to worry if that theme song is already stuck in your head!)

In Shops: 10/5/2022

SRP: 3.99

