Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Debuts In Marvel's Return Of The Valkyries?

This article is a follow-up on a Valkyrie story that ran on Bleeding Cool yesterday morning. We suggested that the launch of next week's King In Black: Return Of Valkyries #1 of 4, from Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk and Nina Vakue, would see the Marvel 616 debut of a new Valkyrie character modelled on the actor Tessa Thompson. Thompson plays Valkyrie in the Thor and Avengers movies, with a prominent role in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder movie. Tessa Thompson is returning as Valkyrie as the King of Asgard – and she will be looking for a Queen.

In the movies, Brunnhilde is an Asgardian Valkyrie who was part of an elite group of warriors called the Valkyries, and the King of New Asgard. She was one of the few survivors from Thanos' attack and played an essential role in relocating the Asgardian population to Earth, in their new settlement of Tønsberg, Norway, and became the new King Of Asgard.

In the comics, Brunnhilde was selected by Odin to lead the Valkyrior, and she became a long-time member of the Defenders. She was based on the Norse mythological figure Brynhildr. Following her introduction in Thor: Ragnarok, an alternative parallel dimension version of Valkyrie that resembles Tessa Thompson's character was introduced in the mainstream comic universe, as an Asgardian vigilante and a member of the Exiles. During her battle with Hela in Hel, Valkyrie's life is saved by the sacrifice of a blonde Valkyrie more closely resembling the Brunnhilde from the comics.

Since our teaser and speculation yesterday, we have told that we are pretty much on the money. The movie version of Valkyrie will be established next week, with this mysterious fourth warrior.

KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200476

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Gr nbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99