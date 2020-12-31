Speculator Corner – King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries

Next week sees the launch of the King In Black: Return Of Valkyries #1 of 4, from Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk and Nina Vakue, that sees the return of Jane Foster – after her appearance in Thor and in King In Black #2. I am told that there may be some possible speculatory interest in the comic book as well. And it may have something to do with a certain upcoming movie, Thor: Love And Thunder. In which Tessa Thompson is returning as Valkyrie and the King of Asgard, and she will be looking for a Queen.

In the movies, Brunnhilde is an Asgardian Valkyrie who was part of an elite group of warriors called the Valkyries, and the King of New Asgard. She was one of the few survivors from Thanos' attack and played an essential role in the relocation of the Asgardian population on Earth, in their new settlement of Tønsberg, Norway, and became the new King Of Asgard.

In the comics, Brunnhilde was selected by Odin to lead the Valkyrior, and she became a long-time member of the Defenders. She was based on the Norse mythological figure Brynhildr. Following her introduction in Thor: Ragnarok, an alternative version of Valkyrie that resembles Tessa Thompson's character was introduced in the mainstream comic universe, as an Asgardian vigilante and a member of the Exiles. During her battle with Hela in Hel, Valkyrie's life is saved by the sacrifice of a blonde Valkyrie more closely resembling the Brunnhilde from the comics.

But something regarding the movie version of Valkyrie looks like it will be established next week, with a mysterious fourth warrior. Could it be the 616 version of the Tessa Thompson version of Valkyrie? As seen on a number of covers? And only teased so far? Just joining up the dots, let's see what happens in a week…

KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200476

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Gr nbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99