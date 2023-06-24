Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: heritage auctions, pre-code horror, The Beyond

Used in Seduction of the Innocent, The Beyond #27 Up for Auction

A famous pre-code horror comic, issue 27 of The Beyond, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, and worth a look.

The Beyond #27 is one of the strangest covers of a comic I have ever seen, and not just because I cannot figure out what is happening for the life of me, but the dialogue box hurts my head. Like, are they at dinner? Is that the railing of the ship? If it is, how is that water running like that at the bottom? What is he standing on? Why is she talking like that? She is telling him to look, even though he is staring right at the dead sea person. Anyway, no matter how I feel about it, this is a famous cover, as it was included in Seduction of the Innocent. Therefore, it is a desirable book, and this copy is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, currently at $78 as of this writing. Check it out below.

The Beyond Is An Important Series, Though

"The Beyond #27 (Ace, 1954) Condition: GD/VG. Skull cover. Used in Seduction of the Innocent. Mike Sekowsky, Vince Alascia, and Lou Cameron art. The cover is loose and has pieces missing. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $77; VG 4.0 value = $154. Haunt of the Howling Head, art by Ken Rice; Kip Hunter has been to Borneo and brought along a box full of preserved severed heads; Being responsible for the deaths of these people, the heads come to life and hunt Hunter down. Fangs of the Fiend, art by Lou Cameron; A dentist extracts all his rival's teeth and replaces them with dog's teeth–turning the man into a werewolf. Catastrophe, Inc., art by Jim McLaughlin. Strange Potion of Dr. Lorch, pencils by Mike Sekowsky, inks by Vince Alascia. 36 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

The Beyond is a collectible pre-code horror book, and anytime you add one to your collection is a special time. And this might be the ultimate issue to grab. Go ahead and click here to bid, and while you are there, check out the other books taking bids right now.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!