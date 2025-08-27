Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Boulet Brothers, Dragula

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans Season 2 Hits Shudder October 7th

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans Season 2 haunts Shudder and AMC+ beginning on October 7th with an impressive lineup of special guests.

Fourteen returning drag artists face horror, filth, and glamour challenges for a $100,000 prize.

This season features guests such as Jennifer Tilly, Don Mancini, and past winner Victoria Elizabeth Black.

Expect shocking twists, outrageous artistry, and extreme challenges in a darker, bolder new season.

Shudder announced that the beloved reality competition show The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans, hosted by Emmy-nominated television stars, producers, and directors The Boulet Brothers, will return for a highly anticipated second season on Tuesday, October 7th, on Shudder and AMC+.

In The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show's pillars of Filth, Horror, and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of "Queen of the Underworld".

Hosted by Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet, this season will feature a variety of guest judges & horror/genre royalty, including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca, and season one winner Victoria Elizabeth Black. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Following the first season's anointment of Black in 2022, the second season will take the show to depths and heights it has yet to explore. It will blend high-concept drag artistry with outrageous physical challenges that force competitors to confront their deepest fears. From shocking twists and brutal "exterminations" to rivalries that rage through the finale, this season redefines what it means to be a Titan.

"We didn't just want to make another season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans. We set out to create a monster of a season that would completely eclipse everything that came before it," says Dracmorda & Swanthula Boulet. "We pushed ourselves harder than ever, brought back the fiercest competitors in the show's history, and packed every episode with shocking twists, jaw-dropping artistry, and real emotion. This is Titans fully realized – bigger, darker, and more unrelenting than anything we've done before."

This is the first project to be released under the Boulet Brothers' new three-project deal with AMC Networks. The season debuts during a milestone year for Shudder, as the streamer celebrates its 10-year anniversary of the best in horror. A year-long event, Shudder 10 will feature the service's most terrifyingly ambitious slate to date, along with special fan events, a nationwide screening series, customed merchandise and more. The milestone follows a successful 2024 for Shudder as the streamer claimed six of the year's top 10 titles on Rotten Tomatoes' 2024 Horror list, with Late Night with the Devil landing in the #1 spot.

