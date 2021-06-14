The Boys Co-Creator Creates New DC Legacy Batman Villain (Spoilers)

Recently, DC Comics has seen a number of new villains join Batman's rogue galleries, and caused all manner of comic book collector excitement in the process. While the latest, Vengeance, added a new legacy dimension as the daughter of Bane. Well, it seems that Darick Robertson, co-creator of Transmetropolitan and The Boys is playing a similar game in the new Batman comic book Legends Of The Dark Knight with DC Comics. The series has been published digital-first for some time but it publishing its second issue in print tomorrow. And one that comic book collectors might get excited about again.

The series sees Batman go up against much of his rogue's gallery but also sees division within its ranks.

And also a new face in a familiar costume.

And who is Quiz? What relation is she to The Riddler? Well, print readers will have to wait another month, but digital readers can go back a few months to check. As The Ridder explains all.

There seems a non entirely healthy relationship between the two, but in comparison to Batman's love life, well, it's a model of propriety.

And apparently, she's good for The Riddler in ways that maybe we might not have been expecting.

And Batman buys it? Maybe he should have let The joker go off with Harley while he was about it…But as for Quiz, will this be her only appearance? Will she go on to form a franchise of her own? Will Batman let The Riddler off for everything else he's done for the chance of redemption? Or will they plot Batman's downfall together? Will this event ever be referred to in comic books again? Will that in any way impede the FOMO of comic collectors this week? Let's find out tomorrow! That's when DC Comics published Legends Of The Dark Knight #2 in comic book shops,