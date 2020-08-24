The Cable/Deadpool Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed – Cable #3 [XH]

Welcome to X-ual Healing, North Korea's favorite weekly X-Men recap column. There are four X-Men comics that came out last week: Empyre: X-Men #4, Excalibur #11, Cable #3, and Wolverine #4. I'm gonna recap 'em. It's what I do.

But first, anyone pay attention to DC Fandome this weekend? No, me neither. It's kinda hard to fanboy out over a comic book company that just laid off a crapload of people last week. Well, hard for me. Most comic book fanboys… well, they've put up with way worse from publishers. Anyway, there's a Snyder Cut trailer, so at least The Snyderbronies got their due. There was a lot of cool wrestling too. Did you know I recap all the wrestling each week? Find my AEW Dynamite, NXT Takeover XXX, and WWE SummerSlam reports here. And I even got an EX-X-XCLUSIVE interview with Roman Reigns' old teeth (he got new veneers)! The wrestling stuff is starting to gain traction here, which is good. It means I won't be forced to go back to writing more about comics, which I have no desire to do. And that means that you, yes, you, dear readers of X-ual Healing, are the only ones that get to experience my comics-related wisdom! Aren't you lucky?

Alright, enough plugs. Let's get on with the recaps.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

CABLE #3

MAR200911

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

REUNITED FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME!

Deadpool considers Cable one of his oldest and best friends. Cable hasn't met Deadpool, yet. He's in for a treat.

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Cable #3 Recap

The issue opens with Kid Cable dreaming about killing his older self back before the X-Men reboot. Esme wakes him up because they're in trouble. They're at the North Pole, where the three Space Knights from the last issue are standing around the Light of Galador, the sword that Cable found which they came to Earth to take from him. Esme has used her powers to read what she can of their minds and fills Cable in on who they are and what the sword is. They are planning to use the sword to transform Earth into Galador.

Cable picks a fight with the Space Knights. They fight for a bit, but then Cable proposes that he could help them get their planet back without destroying Earth. Cable agrees to provide them access to a time machine so they can go back and save their planet. He gets to keep the sword. They agree.

Esme gets Emma Frost to tell her where the original Cable is buried, and they head there, to Westchester. Unfortunately, his body has been stolen by Deadpool. They head to Monster Island to see him. Kid Cable wants the body, Deadpool wants to make a True Romance reference.

They argue and threaten each other a bit, but Deadpool ultimately agrees to bring Kid Cable to the body. Deadpool has set up a sort of silly shrine to Cable, with his body encased in lucite, which has been made into a pool table. Kid Cable smashes it and rips his old self's cybernetic arm off.

We see a letter old Cable sent to Deadpool before he died that asked him to retrieve his body and keep it safe in case Stryfe tried to steal it. We see a letter from Deadpool in response agreeing to it, written in the fashion of an old-timey letter of the sort you'd see in a Civil War documentary. Funny. In a final scene, a mutant baby is brought to an Order of X cult meeting for presumably nefarious purposes.

This issue felt really short, but it actually moved the story along a lot. It was nice to see Kid Cable interacting with Deadpool, and I wish we got more of it. Giving the Space Knights the power of time travel seems like a potentially bad idea. A lot of things in this issue got resolved with what seems like less effort than required. Whether that's a matter of bad writing, or setting up all of it going wrong in the future, remains to be seen. It could go either way, so I'll reserve judgment for now.

Read more X-ual Healing here:

This post is part of a multi-part series: X-ual Healing for August 19th, 2020.