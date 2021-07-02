The Calm Before the Cancellation in Runaways #37 [Preview]

Runaways #37 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and it looks like it could be the penultimate issue of the series, with August's Runaways #38, the 100th issue of Runaways ever published, promising big changes, as well as a five-dollar price tag. And there was no new issue listed in Marvel's September solicitations. So it makes complete sense that, according to the solicit for Wednesday's issue, things are finally coming together for our troubled former kid heroes. That'll make it hurt that much more. Well, all good things must come to an end, but luckily, the end is almost, but not quite, here for the Runaways. Check out the preview of Runaways #37 below, true believers.

RUNAWAYS #37

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210656

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Kris Anka

ONE ISSUE UNTIL RUNAWAYS #100!

• The house of cards gets its final hand in place before everything comes crashing to the ground.

• And at the center of this crash? Gert Yorkes.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99