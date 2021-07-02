The Calm Before the Cancellation in Runaways #37 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Runaways #37 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and it looks like it could be the penultimate issue of the series, with August's Runaways #38, the 100th issue of Runaways ever published, promising big changes, as well as a five-dollar price tag. And there was no new issue listed in Marvel's September solicitations. So it makes complete sense that, according to the solicit for Wednesday's issue, things are finally coming together for our troubled former kid heroes. That'll make it hurt that much more. Well, all good things must come to an end, but luckily, the end is almost, but not quite, here for the Runaways. Check out the preview of Runaways #37 below, true believers.

RUNAWAYS #37
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210656
(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Kris Anka
ONE ISSUE UNTIL RUNAWAYS #100!
•  The house of cards gets its final hand in place before everything comes crashing to the ground.
•  And at the center of this crash? Gert Yorkes.
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.