The Dark Knight Rises Camo Tumbler Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest Batman Gold Label vehicle set with the Tumbler

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils The Dark Knight Rises camo Tumbler Batmobile.

Camo Tumbler fits two 7" DC Multiverse figures and features rolling wheels.

Amazon Exclusive Gold Label vehicle set for July 2024 release at $69.99.

Pair with your DC Multiverse figures; Bane figure sold separately.

Take down Gotham by force with Bane as McFarlane Toys debuts another Gold Label exclusive vehicle. It seems to be a double dose of the Tumbler Batmobile from The Dark Knight Trilogy as another release has been unveiled. The first release was the standard all black model seen in the Batman Begin and The Dark Knight. That version will be released as a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive and will come with a Lucious Fox DC Multiverse figure. However, it looks like the camo version, as seen in The Dark Knight Rises, will also be getting its own release as well. This version took to the streets of Gotham after Bane blew a way into Wayne Enterprises R&D. Sporting a slick Desert Storm styled camo, this Tumbler will feature rolling wheels and will fit two DC Multiverse figures inside. The Dark Knight Rises fans will be able to find this Gold Label vehicle for $69.99, it will be an Amazon Exclusive and is set for a July 2024 release.

DC Multiverse Camo Tumbler (The Dark Knight Rises) Gold Label

"With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon™ and District Attorney Harvey Dent™, Batman™ sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City™ for good. The triumvirate proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as The Joker™, who thrusts Gotham City into anarchy and forces The Dark Knight™ ever closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante."

THE TUMBLER is based on the theatrical smash hit THE DARK KNIGHT RISES

Tumbler is made to fit two 7" scale figures

Tumbler opens for cockpit access

Includes collectible art card

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

*Bane figure SOLD SEPARATELY

