McFarlane Debuts Exclusive Batman Dark Knight Tumbler Vehicle Set

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest Batman Gold Label vehicle set with the Tumbler

McFarlane Toys wants Batman collectors to build up their Batcaves as they debut a brand new Gold Label vehicle set. Coming to life from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy and, more specifically, The Dark Knight comes to Tumbler. Christian Bale's legendary Batman is getting his very own Batmobile as a McFarlane Toys Store Gold Label exclusive. This special vehicle captures the Tumbler right off the screen and will come with a DC Multiverse Lucious Fox figure. The Tumbler will have wheels that roll and can open up and hold two 7" DC Multiverse figures on the inside. It is incredible to see more Batmobile vehicles come to life from the cinematic legacy of Batman, especially the Tumbler. At the moment, this is the only way to get the all-black Tumbler vehicle from McFarlane Toys. There will also be a camo version coming soon, as seen in The Dark Knight Rises. Pre-orders are already live and exclusive to the McFarlane Toys Store for $99.99 with a July 2024 release date.

Lucius Fox & Tumbler (The Dark Knight) Gold Label MTS Exclusive

"With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City for good. The triumvirate proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as The Joker, who thrusts Gotham City into anarchy and forces The Dark Knight ever closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante."

THE TUMBLER and LUCIUS FOX are based on their appearances in the theatrical smash hit THE DARK KNIGHT.

LUCIUS FOX is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Tumbler is made to fit two 7" scale figures.

Tumbler opens for cockpit access.

Includes 2 extra hands, remote, utility case, display base and collectible art card.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

