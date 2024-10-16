Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: trinity, wonder woman

The Death Of Steve Trevor And The Birth Of Trinity In Wonder Woman #14

Big spoilers for Wonder Woman #14 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere going forward. In some DC All-In gossip posted a few weeks ago, I said, "Wonder Woman's daughter is not adopted. She is of natural birth. For an Amazon, at least." I said a few other things as well, if you want to check. And in today's Wonder Woman #14 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, we were promised that we would "Behold the birth of Trinity!" But also "With the tide of the war against the Sovereign turning, Wonder Woman's greatest love takes matters into his own hands with deadly consequences. Could Steve's end be the beginning of Diana's greatest adventure yet?" To quote J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, "To die will be an awfully big adventure." And that's where we are.

The published previews of Wonder Woman #14 showed Steve Taylor being shot by The Soverign, the true monarch of the United States Of America, part of a line that have ruled behind the scenes since the country was established. And who have been gunning for Wonder Woman.

Traditionally, amid the ruled of "fridging", this would be the motivation for the hero to seek deadly revenge. And indeed, that is what the Sovereign expects, and plans for. Such as they may.

But this Wonder Woman has been prepared for the possibility. Before Stevce Trevor saw The Sovereign…

….they had the conversation.

And she had talked to her other friends.

Because something else was going on, far beyond our kin. As Wonder Woman entered Hades, not to rescue Steve Trevor…

But to say goodbye. And maybe get some inspiration…

Elizabeth Marston was an American attorney and psychologist and is credited, with her husband William Moulton Marston, with the development of the systolic blood pressure measurement used to detect deception, the predecessor to the polygraph. As well as inspiration for her husband's credited creation of Wonder Woman. She literally is the mother of Steve Trevor. And we know that Trinity, the future daughter of Wonder Woman, is named Elizabeth Marston Prince.

Noticed by the Three Witches, the Hecate, the Weird Sisters, the Fates, whatever you call them, some essence of Steve Trevor has been taken by Wonder Woman

And on the island of Themyscira is combined with her own. A golden thread. And then sunk into the clay on the shore.

Wonder Woman's origin story was that she was sculpted from clay by her mother, Queen Hippolyta, and was given a life as an Amazon, along with superhuman powers as gifts by the Greek gods. And time after time that is how it has been portrayed. Here are just a few.

However for a time it was considered as being "too silly" and in 2011 for the New 52 relaunch, this was officially changed to be the biological daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta, raised by her mother and aunts Antiope and Menalippe.

Which is much "less silly" apparently. But now, with the birth of her own daughter, Trinity, that reality seems to have returned. Recent issues may have led the way…

It may also illuminate a few other things. Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman, would be getting her own series. and that was later confirmed by the Trinity Special. With Trinity, in three ages, working together to find their father. Who, we now know, is Steve Trevor… thought he is in Hades.

And now we know why the Fates may have an issue. But, given what the threads they have been stitching, and looking to make a new one, that may also suggest the naming of Trinity's three lassos that she sports.

More, much more, in the clay to uncover…

WONDER WOMAN #14 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

With the tide of the war against the Sovereign turning, Wonder Woman's greatest love takes matters into his own hands with deadly consequences. Could Steve's end be the beginning of Diana's greatest adventure yet? Behold the birth of Trinity! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

