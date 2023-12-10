Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Beast World. Robin, dick grayson, jason todd, Titans

The Deaths of Jason Todd & The Lives of Dick Grayson (Batman Spoilers)

A few Batman sneak peeks ahead of Beast World #2, Beast World Tour Gotham #1, World's Finest Teen Titans #6, for this Tuesday.

A few Batman sneak peeks ahead of Beast World #2, Beast World Tour Gotham #1, World's Finest Teen Titans #6 and a comic that DC Comics almost published 35 years ago. Because this week, DC Comics is publishing a facsimile edition of a comic book that never existed. The version of Batman #428 from 1988 in which Jason Todd, the second Robin, lived. Batman #427 saw Batman arriving at a warehouse where Jason is imprisoned just as it explodes. Readers were warned that Jason could die of his injuries but that they could "prevent it with a telephone call". Two 900 numbers were given: one which would let Robin live and another which would cause him to die. The populist vote, as ever, went for the worst option.

Jim Starlin prepared two versions of Batman #428, depending on the outcome. The unused version has been seen in various forms over the years but on Tuesday, thirty-five years later, DC Comics will publish it as it would have appeared if the vote had gone the other way.

But it's not the only comic visiting those days this week. Well timed, the Titans Beast World Tour: Gotham comic out this Tuesday looks at the way it originally played out.

Jason Todd, who came back to life courtesy of the Lazarus Pits, moaning about his lot. While Batman #423 saw how it originally went down with the first Robin, Dick Grayson, then Nightwing leading the Titans.

Which also fits in with the world that Zur-En-Arrh is pitching for Bruce Wayne, a world without Robins, or even without Bruce Wayne. Not that Bruce Wayne sees it like that anymore, whether in Beast World #2 also out this week…

… or in Teen Titans: Worlds' Finest #6…

After all, Batman might need someone to look after him one day.

And in Beast World, that day is now.

Such an innocent time…

TITANS BEAST WORLD #2 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

THE STATUS QUO-SHATTERING TITANS CROSSOVER CONTINUES! With beasts rampaging through the streets and a world conqueror in the sky, the Titans must do all they can to save humanity. But as heroes and villains alike are infected, will the team stay clear of the spores or become part of the threat? And as the world rages, can Raven discover a way to save Beast Boy? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #6 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee

THE SUPER-SHOWDOWN! It's the Teen Titans versus the Anti-Titans in the melee of the miniseries, with Lilith, Gnarrk, and Mal joining in on the side of our heroes! After the last blow is dealt, the Titans must face something even more uncertain than battle: change. Mal helps Aqualad make sense of his dating dilemma. Bumblebee second-guesses her growing feelings for Mal. Donna must choose between Paradise Island and Man's World. And Robin and Speedy try to reach a resolution. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

BATMAN #428 ROBIN LIVES (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKE MIGNOLA

(W) Jim Starlin (A) Jim Aparo, Mike Decarlo (CA) Mike Mignola

FINALLY REVEALED! FROM THE DC VAULT: THE UNPUBLISHED ALTERNATE ENDING TO A DEATH IN THE FAMILY IN WHICH JASON TODD SURVIVES HIS ENCOUNTER WITH THE JOKER! What if one of the darkest hours in Batman's crime-fighting career never happened? Thirty-five years ago, fans voted on Jason Todd's fate after his brutal encounter with The Joker, which set Jason on the path to becoming the gun-toting vigilante Red Hood. But suppose fans had voted differently… DC Comics transports you back in time with this special faux-simile edition of Batman #428 in which Robin lives! Featuring pages reconstructed from artist Jim Aparo's alternate art boards–which have been plucked from the DC vault and fully restored and remastered–this reedited version of A Death in the Family, Book Three turns the Dark Knight's greatest tragedy into a moment of triumph. Adding to the immersive authenticity of this alternate-history comic book, this version includes all the ads from the original 1988 edition plus a rewritten letters column. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR GOTHAM #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mikel Janin

Written By Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Sam Maggs, and Kyle Starks Art By Miguel Mendonca, Daniel Hillyard, Ivan Shavrin, PJ Holden, and Kelley Jones As the bestial infection spreads all over Earth, the shape-shifting spores finally start to take root in Gotham City! Follow the feral tales of your favorite heroes and villains as they lose themselves to their more beastly nature. With stories by Eisner winners Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, and so many more, it's sure to leave you hooting and howling in delight! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

