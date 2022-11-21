The Dynamite 30th Anniversary Humble Bundle and 5 Free Comics for You

Dynamite is celebrating 30 years by offering a seismic butt ton of comics in its latest collaboration with Humble Bundle. For a minimum contribution of eighteen bucks, you can gain access to over 5,000 pages and about $375 of digital comics, including, according to the press release, "The Boys, Vampirella, Red Sonja, and beloved licenses like Mars Attacks, Nancy Drew, Garbage Pail Kids, Barbarella, and works based on the smash hit prose writings of Jim Butcher, Brandon Sanderson, and more, there's something for everyone. Dynamite has also included several of the latest hits that have barely just hit the stands, such as Unbreakable Red Sonja, Vampirella: Mindwarp, Scarlet Sisters, Lady Hel, and others."

Not only that, but the charity supported by this bundle is World Central Kitchen, "a non-profit organization that strives to provide meals to those in need in the wake of natural disasters and crises, particularly right now in Ukraine, among other areas across the world." So you're helping hungry people eat and sticking it to the damn commies at the same time. What could be better than that? So far, over $4,200 has been raised from the bundle.

As always, you choose what you want to contribute to the bundle, with a minimum of $1 to get in on the lowest tier of the bundle and $18 for the highest tier, though you can add more, and choose what percentage goes to Dynamite, what percentage goes to Humble Bundle (after a minimum fee), and what percentage goes to the charity, as per the standard Humble Bundle deal.

In case that's not enough, Dynamite has sweetened the deal by providing Bleeding Cool with five free comics to run here on the website that you can read now for absolutely free. We tried telling them: our readers don't deserve that! You ought to charge them double, if anything! But Dynamite was all like, "no, we like the readers of Bleeding Cool. Let them have free comics." So here they are.

Check out the full list of comics available in the Humble Bundle, which you can purchase here for the next five days. Then scroll down to read free copies of Draculina #1, The Boys #1, Red Sonja #1, Invincible Red Sonja #1, and Sacred Six #1.

Alice Cooper #1 – 6

Army of Darkness 1979 #1

Army of Darkness Movie Adaptation

Barbarella (2021) #1 – 2

Bettie Page: The Curse of the Banshee #1 – 5

The Boys Vol 1: The Name of the Game

Brandon Sanderson's White Sand Vol 1

Chaos! #1 – 6

Dejah Thoris (2019) #1 – 6

Dejah Thoris: Fairy Tales

Draculina (2022) #1 – 6

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark #7 – 12

Garbage Pail Kids vs. Madballs #1 – 3

Invincible Red Sonja #1 – 3

Jennifer Blood (2021) #1 – 2

Jim Butcher's Dresden Files Omnibus Vol 1

KISS: The Demon #1 – 4

Lady Hel #1 Mars Attacks #1 – 5

Nancy Drew: Palace of Wisdom

Nyx #1 – 5

Peter Cannon Thunderbolt (2019) #1 – 5

Project Superpowers Omnibus Vol 1: Dawn of the Heroes

Red Sonja Complete Gail Simone Omnibus (#0-18)

Legends of Red Sonja #1 – 5

Red Sonja (2021) #1

Unbreakable Red Sonja #1

Red Sonja: Black, White, Red #1 – 4

Red Sonja: Fairy Tales

Sacred Six #1 – 6

Scarlet Sisters Special

Sonjaversal #1 – 5

Vampirella: Fairy Tales

Vampirella: Mindwarp #1

Vampirella: Valentine's Day Special 2021

Vampirella/Red Sonja #1 – 6

The Boys #1 — Free to Read in Honor of the Dynamite 30th Anniversary Humble Bundle

Draculina #1 — Free to Read in Honor of the Dynamite 30th Anniversary Humble Bundle

Red Sonja #1 — Free to Read in Honor of the Dynamite 30th Anniversary Humble Bundle

Invincible Red Sonja #1 — Free to Read in Honor of the Dynamite 30th Anniversary Humble Bundle

Sacred Six #1 — Free to Read in Honor of the Dynamite 30th Anniversary Humble Bundle