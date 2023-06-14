Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Jon Ironfire, marvel, x-men, x-men red

The First X-Men Appearance of Jon Ironfire, Chronologically (Spoilers)

Talking about Sins Of Sinister at Thought Bubble last year, X-Men Red writer Al Ewing stated, of a new character, Jon Ironfire.

Talking about Sins Of Sinister at Thought Bubble last year , Storm & The Brotherhood and X-Men Red writer Al Ewing stated, of a new character now known as Jon Ironfire… "Some people have speculated that this is Odin. It's not. He's a new character, the staff is based on Storm's headdress, we will introduce this new character in Sins Of Sinister, this is how he will end up after a thousand years, a weird King Arthur figure ruling over a forgotten kingdom, wait till you see how he starts out. Ironfire is just his surname."

And in Storm & The Brotherhood #1 we got to meet him for the first time, even though he has already been around for years, as designed by Paco Medina.

Introducing Ironfire. Jon Ironfire. He's the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn't pretty.

Okay, maybe it is a little pretty.

And yes, that's a Glob chimaera getting speared by Jon Ironfire's weaponised molten metal blood.

Jon Ironfire joined Storm's Brotherhood of Mutants after the destruction of Arakko and lived on Asteroid S.

A hundred years later, fighting alongside Storm and her Brotherhood, he launched an assault on the World Farm to steal the Moira Engine and prevent the universe from being reset.

But in last month's X-Men Red #11 we get to meet him for the first time, as he arrived on Arakko, announcing himself.

At has taken a while to get there.

Today we see what began that journey, in Amenth, the original home of Arakko.

Jon Ironfire, a member of the White Sword's One Hundred Champions as seen in X Of Swords, as White Sword was defeated by Apocalypse's wife Genesis, and was sent with the White Sword's blade Purity to New Arakko…

…to warn them that Genesis was coming.

How will his loyalty to Storm emerge? What will his take on Sinistr be? And will be told his thousand-year destiny now that the mutants of Krakoa have learned it? Now that his story is being told in the right order, that is.

X-MEN RED #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR230796

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE WHITE SWORD BROKEN! The White Sword – the mutant Omega healer who could raise the dead and bind them to his service – had One Hundred Warriors. Now the first and last of the Hundred have come to tell the tale of the one who destroyed them? one who is coming to test the mutants of Arakko once again? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

