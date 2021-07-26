The Flash vs. Psycho Pirate Rematch in Infinite Frontier #3 [Preview]

DC Comics' Infinite Frontier #3 is in comic book stores on Tuesday, with a solicit promising a rematch for the ages: The Flash vs. Psycho Pirate. The last time these two faced off Barry Allen ended up dead. Will history repeat itself? Well, look, The Flash has got to get his win back. It's just good booking. Check out the preview below.

INFINITE FRONTIER #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day.

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $4.99