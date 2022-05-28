The Formerly Fallen Daughter of Duke in Tokyopop August 2022 Solicits

The Formerly Fallen Daughter of Duke by Saki Ichibu and Ushio Shirotori is a new manga series launching in Tokyopop's August 2022 solicits and solicitations below.

FORMERLY FALLEN DAUGHTER OF DUKE GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP

JUN222361

(W) Saki Ichibu, Ushio Shirotori

Claire Martino once had everything: a loving family, a crown prince fiancé, and a hopeful future using her family's inherited magic. Then, in an instant, she lost it all – and the culprit was her own beloved half-sister. As the daughter of the now-disgraced duke and scorned as a villainess, Claire leaves everything she knows and sets out on a journey to find her true self. But wait, isn't that the plot of the otome game New Start Eternal Love on its hardest route…?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ASSASSINS CREED DYNASTY GN VOL 05

TOKYOPOP

JUN222360

(W) Xu Xianzhe, Zhang Xiaobai

In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals Luoyang and Chang'an fall and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HYPERVENTILATION GN VOL 00 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JUN222362

Myongi and Sunho haven't seen each other since they were 18 years old. Now 27, they run into one another at a high school reunion, and the romantic feelings they had for one another come rushing to the surface. But are they the same people now that they were back then?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 15.99

YURI ESPOIR GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP

JUN222363

(W) Mai Naoi

After finding out she is to be forced into an marriage of convenience as soon as she graduates high school, Kokoro sees her life ending before her eyes at her father's wishes. And so in her final year of high school, she decides to indulge in her love of other women, and create an incredible sketchbook of lesbian romance to leave behind as her legacy. As she observes the young women of her town, she learns more about their desires, their struggles, and the unpredictable whims of love.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99