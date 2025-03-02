The Full Marvel/DC Crossover Announcement Transcript On Bleeding Cool

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cb cebulski, marie javins

Last weekend at ComicsPRO, the comic book retailer summit held in Glendale, California, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins and Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski took to the stage to follow the Keynote speech by DC General Manager SVP Anne Leung DePies, to announce a new crossover between the two comic book publishers, to be released later this year. Two one-shots will be titled Marvel/DC, to be produced by Marvel Comics, and DC/Marvel, to be produced by DC Comics. This is the full transcript of that announcement, posted on Bleeding Cool for the first time.

Marie Javins: Thank you Anne, thank you everyone for joining us.

CB Cebulski: Hello Hello.

[A retailer in the audience calls on them to reprint the DC Marvel Omnibuses]

Marie Javins: Reprint them?

CB Cebulski: Reprint them?

Marie Javins: We just got here. Give us a second. Thank you, everyone, for the big buy-in; these new printings were a white whale for both of us.

CB Cebulski: Yep.

Marie Javins: I think it's safe to say. Surely, for all of you, we all know that a healthy Marvel and DC is the cornerstone of a healthy comic business and a healthy comic store. And thanks to all of you for your hard work and for selling record copies of these two books.

CB Cebulski: Yeah, and I am thrilled to have been part of this. It was a dream for me. I never thought in my lifetime I'd get Jim Lee original pencils drawing Marvel characters but when those covers came in, I was like, oh my God, these are awesome… and it's really been fun. First and foremost, it's been a lot of fun, and I think that's what this industry was built on, everyone having fun and, you know, I want to thank you guys. Also, from Dan Buckley, President of Marvel, Sven Larsen, Tom Brevoort, and Jeff Youngquist, I want to thank them for being the behind-the-scenes people who really got those Omnibuses up and running.

Marie Javins: And on our end, I want to thank Reza Lokman and Alex Taylor, our two editors, as well as Amy Brockway-Metcalf, who designed it, Jake Hogan, who made the whole deal for us along with David Alsop on your end.

CB Cebulski: Yep.

Marie Javins: Thank you to Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, you only have pencils, so you can only thank Jim

CB Cebulski: Yes, yes, that's true.

Marie Javins: Yeah, it was really fun. And when I think about working together, I went and I looked up some inspirational quotes because that's the kind of Editor In Chief I am, so I wrote them down. "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much with Bat-Mite2", "teamwork makes the dream work with Dr. Bong3", "Great things in business are never done by one person, they're done by a team of people all dressed in Mark Gruenwald and Mike Carlin masks.4"

CB Cebulski: Did you bring the masks?

Marie Javins: Aw crap, I forgot to bring the Mike Carlin and Mark Gruenwald masks for this important moment in history of comics and for both of us in our careers?

CB Cebulski: In our careers exactly, there's always that Marvel-DC rivalry that people talk about, but at its core, we're fans of each other's work. There's mutual respect on the editorial and creative level, and we really enjoyed working together. This was a really good project to have done, but I think there's another white whale; we got the omnibuses out, but maybe there's another white whale we haven't seen for 20 years or so?

Marie Javins: I'm trying to figure out what you could possibly be talking about. the only other white whale I can think…. ohhhh…. should we do that?

CB Cebulski: Should we?

Marie Javins: Should we ask them?

CB Cebulski: What do you think? Another crossover, a modern crossover. Are you up for it? What do you think?

[There is an appreciative cheer from the retailers]

CB Cebulski: I guess the retailers voted, so I guess we have no choice but to do this, Marie.

Marie Javins: Right, can I make more fart joke comics as part of this? 1

CB Cebulski: I don't think that that's exactly what they were talking about.

Marie Javins: But I brought the swatches. I brought the swatches from the printer, you can smell it. You can come and rub and smell it.1 I've got them right here.

CB Cebulski: Well, I don't know that's what their applause was about. I think they're talking about a Marvel/DC DC/Marvel crossover in… can we get it done in 2025?

Marie Javins: That's tight, but I guess we could, like, later this year?

CB Cebulski: I guess so, 2025, we got, we got what, ten months to go? I think we could put together some creators and some character ideas and do something.

Marie Javins: But even if I start right now, it's gonna be… later. You're all right. [To audience] I already know he secretly started you know, mine might be a little later, but they don't have to be the exact same time.

CB Cebulski: In all seriousness, folks, We are doing two crossovers, two one-shots, Marvel/DC, and DC/Marvel.

Marie Javins: He's going to do the Marvel/DC one… Can we tell them anything else? Do you think it's okay if I tell them that it's Bat-Mite2/Punisher?

CB Cebulski: I don't think we've gotten that far yet. I wouldn't want to lie to them if that's not what we're doing, which I don't think we are

Marie Javins: I think it sounds good.

CB Cebulski: I've got mine here too.

Marie Javins: Let's go over our notes to make sure we covered everything.

CB Cebulski: That's what happens when you try and plan some stuff out. Want to read point one?

Marie Javins: DC and Marvel are working on a crossover to help excite fans and support comic retailers.

CB Cebulski: Retailers can expect two special one-shots to go on sale later in 2025. Want to do the third one together?

Marie Javins and CB Cebulski: More info will be shared in the coming months.

Marie Javins: Thank you,

CB Cebulski: Thank you everybody

Marie Javins: I've got the fart swatches for whoever wants to smell.1

CB Cebulski: We listened, and we hope we're all gonna have some fun later working together.

DC Comics is publishing Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly by Joanne Starer, Ted Brandy and Ro Stein, which will be a rub-n-sniff publication, ahead of April Fool's Day. Bat-Mite, pesky sixties comedy Batman annoyance. Dr Bong, surreal seventies Howard The Duck villain. Mike Carlin and Mark Gruenwald were editors and proponents of the previous Marvel and DC crossovers.

