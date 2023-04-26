The Future Of Mary Jane Watson In Mary Jane & Black Cat #5 (Spoilers) The last issue of Amazing Spider-Man cemented that Mary Jane Watson's mysteriously appearing kids weren't some illusion...

The last issue of Amazing Spider-Man cemented what we had presumed from previous issues. That Mary Jane Watson's mysteriously appearing kids weren't some illusion, apparition, or demonic creatures given physical form as part of some spell, but the actual children of Mary Jane and Paul, as a result of them being trapped in another dimension while Spider-Man tried to rescue them, for years and years. Even though Mary Jane doesn't seem to have put on a wrinkle.

And that is why, in the current Mary Jane And Black Cat series, which is been very careful not to say anything about this until just now, Mary Jane Watson is quite happy for the Black Cat to be pursuing her husband-in-another-continuity.

Because, from Mary Jane Watson's perspective, they have been apart for a very long time. And she has built up a whole new life with someone else. Whole new lives as well…

How long Mary Jane Watson has got, well that's still up for debate. Marvel Comics continues to tease the potential death of Mary Jane Watson in the next two issues of Amazing Spider-Man – could this lead to Peter and Paul bringing up the kids together? But also showing Mary Jane Watson alive and well at the subsequent Hellfire Gala. Is it all just an act to appease a vengeful god, who has returned from the dead? And while this may be the end of this mini-series, it promises more to come in the solicitations. Just not in the comic book itself.