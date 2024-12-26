Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: manhwa, manta, romantasy, The Hidden Muse, webcomics, webnovel

The Hidden Muse: Manta Has A New High Concept Romantasy

The Hidden Muse, the latest romantasy webcomic, adapted from the webnovel, can now be found on the Manta app.

Manta, the platform for best-in-class webcomics and novels, launched The Hidden Muse, a new romantasy (romance fantasy) webcomic that made its debut on December 20, 2024. This latest original work from Manta Studios, the creative powerhouse behind celebrated titles like Betrayal of Dignity and I've Become a True Villainess, marks an exciting addition to the platform's growing library. You know what you're getting when you read a Manta romantasy: high concept fantasy, heroine forced into a situation she hates, a very pretty handsome hunk who's at first standoffish and maybe kind of a douchebag, the two get thrown together and fall in love after a lot or screaming shouting, then even more screaming and shout after they fall in love.

Once again adapted from the popular novel of the same name, The Hidden Muse is an enthralling blend of romance, mystery, and fantasy. The story follows Riv Roydes, a tutor who reluctantly becomes a nude model to save her sister's life, only to have her identity exposed through a striking painting. Caught in the orbit of the enigmatic marquis Dimus Ditrion, Riv embarks on a forbidden romance that could alter both their lives forever.

Launching with 20 episodes, The Hidden Muse exemplifies Manta's commitment to storytelling excellence and visually stunning artistry. As the final romantasy release of the year, this title underscores Manta's position as the go-to platform for romantasy narratives, joining beloved hits like Under the Oak Tree in captivating readers worldwide.

As the year's final debut of a new romantasy title from Manta Studios, The Hidden Muse highlights Manta's growth as a platform and its ongoing mission to provide subscribers with an expansive library of webcomics. With its subscription model offering unlimited access to a diverse range of stories, Manta continues to be the ultimate destination for webcomic lovers.

The Manta app is free to download on Android and iOS devices in over 175 countries.

