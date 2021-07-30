The Human Torch – Flame On Forever in Fantastic Four #36 (Spoilers)

Marvel advertised it as the biggest change to a Fantastic Four character since 1961 and the advertising did seem to suggest it was The Human Torch under the spotlight.

The Fantastic Four's new storyline to follow The Bride Of Doom story was solicited with "Unstable" for Fantastic Four #36 and "There Are Monsters on Yancy Street" for Fantastic Four #37. After the events of Fantastic Four #35, we now know that these both may refer to Johnny Storm, the Human Torch. As a Marvel advert for the upcoming story arc uses an overarching title "Flame On. Forever."

A common thread of the Fantastic Four was that Reed Richards turned Ben Grimm into a monster while Johnny Storm, able to turn his powers on and off, fly, and perform party tricks, remained the hotshot flyboy he always was. Now? Not so much. He is always on fire, he is always in pain, and he cannot touch another human being ever again. Another monster for the pantheon… Flame on. Forever.

"UNSTABLE" The fallout from THE BRIDE OF DOOM and DEATH IN 4 DIMENSIONS can still be felt! And now the 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four has led to THIS!

"There Are Monsters on Yancy Street" The fallout from the FF's 60th anniversary stories continues! Maybe a visit from a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might help with that? Meanwhile, it's time for Ben and Alicia to take their kids trick or treating for the very first time… which might not be such a good idea. Especially when one of the Fantastic Four's greatest enemies has returned!