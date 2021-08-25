The Infinity Stones In Marvel's Present And Future, Today (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Infinity Stones time! Today sees the publication of Avengers Annual #1 and Thor #16. Bleeding Cool went in a deep dive the other week looking at the Infinite Destinies Annuals, recent issues of Black Cat and dreams of Thor. And in today's Thor #16, that dream of the future is revisited.

The Infinity Stones In Marvel's Present And Future, Today (Spoilers)
Thor #16

Thor's eventual death in an apocalyptic future at the hands of Thanos, wielding The Infinity Hammer – Mjolnir engraved with the six Infinity Stones – while leading an army of the dead. As previously seen in Thor #6.

The Infinity Stones In Marvel's Present And Future, Today (Spoilers)
Thor #6

But now we have the final blow…

Interior preview page from THOR #16
Thor #16

It ends badly, and is a future Thor is trying to avoid. Except, as is pointing out, leaving Mjolnir for anyone to pick up might not be the best approach.

Infinity Stones In The Present And The Future, Today (Spoilers)
Thor #16

Even his dad, Odin, notices – and fathers never notice anything.

Batman Superman
Thor #16

While in Avengers Annual #1, Captain America and Iron Man, the other two of the Main Three Avengers are more concerned about the stones and those who they have bonded with.

Avengers Annual #1
Avengers Annual #1

While Captain America makes himself the Breakfast Of Champions.

Batman Superman
Avengers Annual #1

And a diner is just where they need to head to meet the latest wielder of the Soul Stone.

Batman Superman
Avengers Annual #1

One of those little AIs – sorry, synthetic persons – that have been running around the place since Iron Man 2020. And getting himself a Damage Control-style "origin". We lose more synthetics this way…

Interior preview page from AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD
Avengers Annual #1

And also gets a new name for this soul stone-carrying snythetic in the process.

Interior preview page from AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD
Avengers Annual #1

Multitude it is. Also not entirely sure Thor will be much use, sand hammer, and with an aversion to Infinity Stones right now… and it is clearly going to come up again.

Batman Superman
Avengers Annual #1
Black Cat's Route To Confronting Thanos With The Infinity Stones
Black Cat #3

With the way these annuals are tied into The Black Cat series, and her own vision of the future, can we expect a Multitude/Black Cat storyline any day now? And might Multitude be the one to take down Thanos? Here;'s what's coming next in Thor…

Batman Superman
Thor '17 cover

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210626
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Travel Foreman, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Federico Vicentini
"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONCLUDES!
The last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Meet the new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. What saves them? This character's other desires.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: The conclusion of "Infinite Fury"!
Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $4.99

THOR #16
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210711
(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel
"REVELATIONS" PART 2 OF 3!
Thor has only known two things, being a warrior and weilding a hammer. But he is realizing that in order to be the best ruler of Asgard that he can be, he must give up those two things. Who is Thor without them? And hostilities between Thor and Odin reach a boiling point as "Revelations" continues to uproot Thor's entire world!
Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.