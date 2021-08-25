The Infinity Stones In Marvel's Present And Future, Today (Spoilers)

Infinity Stones time! Today sees the publication of Avengers Annual #1 and Thor #16. Bleeding Cool went in a deep dive the other week looking at the Infinite Destinies Annuals, recent issues of Black Cat and dreams of Thor. And in today's Thor #16, that dream of the future is revisited.

Thor's eventual death in an apocalyptic future at the hands of Thanos, wielding The Infinity Hammer – Mjolnir engraved with the six Infinity Stones – while leading an army of the dead. As previously seen in Thor #6.

But now we have the final blow…

It ends badly, and is a future Thor is trying to avoid. Except, as is pointing out, leaving Mjolnir for anyone to pick up might not be the best approach.

Even his dad, Odin, notices – and fathers never notice anything.

While in Avengers Annual #1, Captain America and Iron Man, the other two of the Main Three Avengers are more concerned about the stones and those who they have bonded with.

While Captain America makes himself the Breakfast Of Champions.

And a diner is just where they need to head to meet the latest wielder of the Soul Stone.

One of those little AIs – sorry, synthetic persons – that have been running around the place since Iron Man 2020. And getting himself a Damage Control-style "origin". We lose more synthetics this way…

And also gets a new name for this soul stone-carrying snythetic in the process.

Multitude it is. Also not entirely sure Thor will be much use, sand hammer, and with an aversion to Infinity Stones right now… and it is clearly going to come up again.

With the way these annuals are tied into The Black Cat series, and her own vision of the future, can we expect a Multitude/Black Cat storyline any day now? And might Multitude be the one to take down Thanos? Here;'s what's coming next in Thor…

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210626

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Travel Foreman, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Federico Vicentini

"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONCLUDES!

The last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Meet the new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. What saves them? This character's other desires.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: The conclusion of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $4.99 THOR #16

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210711

(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel

"REVELATIONS" PART 2 OF 3!

Thor has only known two things, being a warrior and weilding a hammer. But he is realizing that in order to be the best ruler of Asgard that he can be, he must give up those two things. Who is Thor without them? And hostilities between Thor and Odin reach a boiling point as "Revelations" continues to uproot Thor's entire world!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99