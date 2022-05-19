The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August

We've known since 2021 that Image would publish The Last Shadowhawk in August, and we've even seen a cover featuring various other iconic Image heroes, at least the ones willing to work without a union, but beyond that, we didn't know much. For example, would it be an ongoing series, a mini-series, or a one-shot? And what about the creative team? Will it serve as the replacement for Image United #4? Well, ahead of their looming full August solicits drop, Image has revealed more details about The Last Shadowhawk.

For one thing, it's a one-shot celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shadowhawk (sure you don't want to do Shadowhawk #1000, Image)? As for the creative team, it's "writer/artist Philip Tan (Spawn, X-Men), co-writer Brian Haberlin (Hellcop, The Marked), and inker Daniel Henriques," according to the press release. Okay. But what about the story? Image comics have those nowadays.

In the not-too-distant future, the world will be just as it is today…only worse. Evil has permeated the very fabric of society, from the halls of government to the darkened alleyways. Will the heroes who once defended the downtrodden fail them now? Will a new generation rise, inspired by the last of the old? Who will be The Last Shadowhawk?

"The future, but bad" just so happens to be one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "criminals with a heart of gold," "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," and "dragon men with insatiable lust." And bonus: it looks like it'll feature that last one too. So you know this is going to be good!

And the icing on the proverbial cake: The Last Shadowhawk will feature thirteen variant covers, for fourteen covers in all. Here's what Jim Valentino had to say about… oh, wait, sorry… the Bleeding Cool union rules dictate I get a fifteen-minute break right now, so I'm afraid I won't be able to publish that quote. Be back in a jiff.

Okay, and here's what Billy Tan had to say:

There is not enough space in two sentences to express how much Jim Valentino's works and creations meant to me, and when the opportunity to be part of this special project came up, I just had to grab it! Everyone that loves ShadowHawk will not want to miss this!

The Last Shadowhawk will be out August 17th. Check out more of the covers below, and for more info on The Last Shadowhawk, click here.

