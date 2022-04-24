The Magnus Robot Figher-Inspired Fugitoid #1, Up for Auction

Fugitoid is a Mirage Studios character who first appeared in his own one-issue title 1985. Developed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Fugitoid was once a human scientist named Professor Honeycutt whose mind became trapped in a robot body after an accident. He has since become a recurring character in the TMNT Universe, and has been part of video games, comics, action figures and cartoons over the decades. The character was voiced by David Tennant in the 2012 TMNT cartoon series. An early TMNT-related oversized Mirage Studios comic, there's a high-grade Fugitoid #1 (Mirage Studios, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction at 2022 April 24-25 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122217 at Heritage Auctions.

Fugitoid #1 was the first full-color cover on a Mirage Studios comic book, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #1-4 had featured two-color covers. Falling in continuity between TMNT #4 and #5, the story which began in Fugitoid #1 continued in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5-7. In an editorial on the inside front cover of this issue, Eastman and Laird explained that they created the character in 1983, their first collaboration, and before the creation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the editorial was hopeful that sales would merit a Fugitiod #2, the series did not continue. Fittingly, the issue is dedicated to legendary comic book artist Russ Manning of Tarzan newspaper strip and Gold Key's Magnus, Robot Fighter fame, and the design of Fugitoid does indeed bear a resemblance to a Manning-style robot.

Notably, this issue also contains an early appearance of the Turtles themselves. Early Mirage Studios comics have been on a tear in recent times, and Fugitoid #1 is no exception. There are 39 listings for the issue in CGC 9.8 and none higher.