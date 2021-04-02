The New Second Printing Boom At Boom

As we mentioned earlier, publisher Boom Studios' foil covers are heating up with collectors on the aftermarket. But the foil covers aren't the only thing heating up over at Boom… second printings are doing the same thing.

Leading the pack is BRZRKR #1 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney with its foil second printing cover fetching prices at and above $100 on the aftermarket. No doubt this is in part because of the severe allocations that occurred when retailer orders came in at 300% of Boom's advance print run causing retailers to only receive one out of three copies they ordered. You may be wondering – what store needs more copies of the highest ordered comic in almost 30 years? And it's true, some stores have plenty of copies of the first printing, but need to supply copies of the second printing to their completists. But we're also hearing of some stores that underestimated the power of Neo to drive readers into comic shops, believe it or not, and are now trying to source more copies from wherever they can… including other retailers. Luckily, Boom is making a third printing with foil cover art by Dan Mora available this week, but that printing will have a limited print run of 10,000 as well as Boom tries to get more copies into the channel to avoid the manufacturing delays that have previously pushed BRZRKR releases back.

Meanwhile, other recent Boom series are also selling out and going back to second print including Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1, Specter Inspectors #1, and the just-announced Magic: The Gathering #1. Of note is that both Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1 and Magic: The Gathering #1 sold out ahead of their release, meaning retailers are wiping out Boom's inventory at Diamond with advance reorders. And like BRZRKR the driving force behind these sell-outs may be collectors.

In the case of Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness #1, not only are members of Ranger Nation zeroing in on the true origin of fan-favorite Astronema, but first printings of the issue are driving giant numbers on eBay. Most notably, the 1-in-50 Jenny Frison incentive cover is posting sales ranging from $175 to $200 on the week of release. The 1-in-25 incentive by Vincenzo Riccardi is no slouch either with sales of $40 to $50. Given that the second printing will undoubtedly have a small print run relative to the first printings, what will collectors be willing to pay for it?

Meanwhile the Magic: The Gathering Ashcan from Jed MacKay and Ig Guara continues to post big sales on eBay weeks after it debuted and averaged sales of $50 after peaking at $150. Which cover will break out on Magic: The Gathering #1, with its 26 retailer exclusive variants, when it debuts this coming week on April 7th? And how much will the second printing go for when it releases?

And more importantly, which series will be the next Boom series to sell out and go to second print? Our money is on the hotly anticipated Boom debut of Ram V with artist Filipe Andrade on The Many Deaths of Laila Starr.