The New Ultimate Green Goblin Comes To Marvel In 2024

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto kick off a new Ultimate Spider-Man in 2024. And now they are showing off an Ultimate Green Goblin too.

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man stars a grown-up Peter Parker in 2024.

New Ultimate Green Goblin debuts in February, with unpredictable twists.

Talented duo Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto helm the series.

Advance cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #2 teases the Green Goblin reveal.

Mark Millar has been complaining that the big-name A-List comic book creators aren't being enticed to do Marvel or DC Comics runs anymore. And came up with a number of ways to do so. And pontificates that the industry would be in a much better shape if they did. And basically, all to set up his own Superman run at DC Comics in 2025, as if he's riding to the rescue – or maybe to see if Marvel would make him a better offer. But, you know, we are getting Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto on Ultimate Spider-Man in 2024. Which is pretty much a big draw.

A thirty-something Peter Parker who only becomes Spider-Man after he's settled down with Mary Jane Watson, and had a couple of kids. a whole different power fantasy for a new generation with stellar talents. And, in February 2024, the new Ultimate Green Goblin – and basically anything could go down with this one. Will this Green Goblin be a five-year-old child in a suit? An actual goblin from Middle Earth wearing the latest high-tech? How about Black Swan in yet another disguise, since Jonathan Hickman seems to be tying pretty much everything together right now.

Looks like you'll have to wait till February 2024 (or the last page of the comic in January), but the advance cover shows off the Ultimate Spider-Man Green Goblin's expressionless face to the masses

MEET THE GOBLIN IN ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2! Check out the cover for the second issue of Johnathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN. On sale in February, the issue introduces the new Ultimate Universe's Green Goblin as the most surprising Spider-Man story of the 21st century continues! ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – 75960620796100111
On Sale 1/10 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2
On Sale 2/21

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 1/10 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 2/21

