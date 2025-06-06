Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jock, joker

The Original Art For Jock's Most Famous Batman Cover Up for Auction

The original artwork for Jock's most famous Batman cover for Detective Comics #880 is up for auction right now from Heritage

Article Summary The original art for Jock's iconic Detective Comics #880 Joker cover is now up for auction at Heritage.

This legendary cover, praised for its bat-shaped Joker illustration, is one of Jock's most famous works.

Jock shared his thoughts on social media, curious to see how high the bidding for this piece will go.

As of now, the bidding has already reached $51,600, with over twenty days left before the auction ends.

In 2011, DC Comics published Detective Comics #880 by Scott Snyder and Jock. And the cover became legendary. Now the original cover artwork is being auctioned on Heritage Auctions. Jock posts to social media, "Probably the piece I'm most associated with, I sold the original just after it was published and now the buyer is finally putting it back up for sale. Estimates are pretty high, and although I don't get a cut, I'm intrigued… how much do you think it will go for?" Well, at the time of writing, there are bids totalling $51,600 with twenty days to go…

Jock Detective Comics #880 Joker Cover Original Art (DC, 2011). A piece that's sure to put a smile on your face! This cover, easily one of the most iconic from the Modern Age of comics, comes from one of the era's most celebrated Bat-artists: Jock. Instantly recognizable, this image has helped the finished issue consistently sell for triple digits on the collector's market. Known for his atmospheric, stylized work on Batman titles, often alongside writer Scott Snyder, Jock has become a pillar of modern Batman fandom, crafting some of the most striking imagery ever associated with the Bat-family. This cover is no exception, delivering one of the most unforgettable renderings of the Joker in recent memory.

It's no secret the Clown Prince of Crime is a little batty, but what elevates this piece is the brilliant design: hundreds of tiny bats swirling to form the contours of the Joker's maniacal face — a haunting suggestion that Batman is always on his mind. Rather than heart-eyes, Joker has bat-eyes, reinforcing his obsessive, singular focus on the Dark Knight. Even his nose, cleverly, is shaped like a bat.

Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". The piece presents with white paint highlights, splatter effect, minor smudging, and light warping to the board. Also included is a copy of the published comic, signed and inscribed by Jock. The comic presents with creasing and folding in the lower right corner, affecting the cover and first few pages, along with a small piece missing from the same area of the cover. The original art is signed and in Excellent condition.

