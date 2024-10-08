Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hawkeye, ultimates

The Problems WIth Ultimate Hawkeye in The Ultimates (Spoilers)

The Ultimates #5 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri continues tomorrow with Tony Stark, Iron Lad, dealing with the wrong Hawkeye.

Article Summary Explore Earth 6160 where Clint Barton rejects his Hawkeye destiny, sparking unexpected consequences.

Meet Charlii Ramsay, Lakota Native American, stepping into the Hawkeye role with unexpected skill and intent.

Tensions rise as Iron Lad and Captain America face this new Hawkeye, revealing a power struggle.

A thrilling clash unfolds as Ultimate Hellfire Club plots, hinting at more chaos in The Ultimates #5.

The Ultimates #5 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri continues tomorrow with Tony Stark, Iron Lad, dealing with the fact that not all his attempt to put right what once went wrong, are coming up the way he wanted. On Earth 6160, Clint Barton turns down the destiny of being a superheroic athletic marksman archer, And a criminal picked up the baton… or, rather, the quiver.

Of course, this Tony Stark has no idea that the original Marvel Clint Barton was also a criminal, working with the Black Widow to steal Iron Man's technology. This new Hawkeye just picked it up out of the trash.

Charlii Ramsay, Native American of the Lakota Nation. And handy with a bow and arrow.

And they appear to be far handier than Ultimate Captain America or Iron Lad will give them credit for. Even if, apparently, they are in the percentile most likely to stab you in the back.

Or shoot you in the back, I suppose. Either one will do. Still, there a Hawkeye. It'll probably work out in one universe or another.

So how is a man frozen in time for eighty years going to deal with such? The Ultimates #5 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics.

ULTIMATES #5

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240838

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA! Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something… Rated T+In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $4.99

