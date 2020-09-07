The Right Honourable Joseph Rees-Mogg, MP, In This Week's 2000AD?

In a Tharg Thriller short-story in this week's upcoming 2000 AD Prog 2198, out on 9th Sept, there is one very familiar figure striking a very familiar pose.

Compare and contrast…

Jacob William Rees-Mogg is a British politician, Conservative MP for North East Somerset. During the premiership of David Cameron, Rees-Mogg was one of the parliamentary Conservative Party's most rebellious members, opposing the Whip's office on issues such as the introduction of same-sex marriage. A Eurosceptic, he proposed an electoral pact between the Conservatives and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and campaigned for the Leave side in the 2016 referendum on membership of the European Union. He joined the Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG), becoming chairman in 2018. He attracted support through the social media campaign Moggmentum and was promoted as a potential successor to Prime Minister Theresa May as Leader of the Conservative Party. He however endorsed Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest. Johnson appointed him Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council following his election as Conservative Leader and appointment as Prime Minister.

His anachronistic upper-class mannerisms and consciously traditionalist attitudes are often seen as entertaining and has been dubbed the "Honourable Member for the 18th century". In July 2017 Rees-Mogg said: "I've made no pretence to be a modern man at all, ever" and commented that he had never changed a nappy, stating: "I don't think nanny would approve because I'm sure she'd think I wouldn't do it properly." Veronica Crook, who was Rees-Mogg's own nanny from age four, when she joined the family in 1965, is now nanny to his six children. In September 2019, Rees-Mogg became subject of criticism by fellow MPs after images of him reclining on the bench of House of Commons during a debate about the Brexit were published in the media.

The Tharg's Tale in question, Saphir: Un Roman Fantastique – Part Two! is drawn by David Roach, written by Kek-W, coloured by Peter Doherty and lettered by Simon Bowland. 2000 AD Prog 2198 will be published on Wednesday